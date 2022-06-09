Valparaiso seniors have great start to season

VALPARAISO- Last week, Valparaiso started the 2022 campaign with a 12-0 victory over North Bend on May 23 at home. The seniors scored in every inning as they went on to win by a ten run rule in five innings.

Conner Kreikemeier didn’t waste time getting his first homer of the season on a ball that ended up landing beyond the right field fence.

Next up was Travis Nelson who was hit by a pitch. After stealing second base, Colby DenHartog singled to right field scoring him.

In the second inning, Trevin Brecka was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Conner Kreikemeier came to the plate after back-to-back strikeouts and drove in another run with a hit to center.

Valparaiso increased their lead to 4-0 when North Bend committed an error on a hit by Colby DenHartog to the shortstop.

It was another big inning for the seniors in the top of the third. Rylan Stover started the inning off with a double to left and then two walks were issued to load the bases.

Another walk, a single to center by Connor Kreikemeier, and a hit by DenHartog into a fielder’s choice plated six runs and gave Valparaiso a 10-0 edge.

Two more runs were scratched across by the seniors in the fourth on fly outs by Connor Kreikemeier and Kyle Peterson to put Valparaiso up by a dozen.

Scoring three runs, picking up three hits, and driving in five runs was Conner Kreikemeier. Both Alex Pierce and DenHartog each had one RBI.

Pitching five innings, giving up only two hits, and picking up six strikeouts was Nelson.

On May 27, Valparaiso moved on to play another home game against Utica/Beaver Crossing. The seniors did all their damage in the first three innings as they went on to win 8-3.

With two outs, DenHartog doubled on a fly ball to left field. Later in the inning, he came home on a passed ball by the catcher.

Similar to the first inning, Valparaiso got their bats going with two outs. Peterson started things off with a single, Trent Moudry was walked, and then Conner Kreikemeier tripled to right scoring them both and making it a 3-0 contest.

Three doubles by Stover, Peterson, and Conner Kreikemeier tacked on another five runs in the bottom of the third to make it an 8-0 lead for the seniors.

Utica/Beaver Crossing was able to get three runs back in the top of the fifth, but that was as close as they would get.

Finishing with three hits and four RBIs was Conner Kreikemeier, while Peterson, Stover, and Collin Bouc all had at least one hit and one run driven in. In four innings of work on the mound, Bouc gave up one earned run and had six strikeouts and Travis Nelson pitched three innings and recorded four strikeouts.

Valparaiso took on Lincoln Christian at home on June 7. They also played at Louisville/Weeping Water on June 8.