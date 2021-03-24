Valparaiso’s Carlson wins award for Outstanding Elementary Teacher

“The one thing you learn as a teacher is you just have to be flexible and you just go with the flow, you just roll with the punches,” Carlson said.

Thankfully, Carlson and the other kindergarten teacher at Ceresco Elementary School had the help of Carlson’s student teacher when it came to technology and online learning. This is not the first time Carlson has taken on student teachers from local colleges.

According to Gould’s letter, she has always “willingly accepted and became a successful instructional coach and mentor.”

Carlson said the number one thing any teacher needs to understand and what she tries to impart to her student teachers is the importance of building relationships with students, parents and the community the school is located in.

Carlson started building those many relationships she’s developed over the years through parent meetings and in-home visits with families. It also helps that many of the students she had when she first started, now have children of their own who she has taught. These connections have helped to make teaching a lot easier because of the high levels of trust between her, the parents and, most importantly, the students.