Valparaiso’s Carlson wins award for Outstanding Elementary Teacher

VALPARAISO – When Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association (NRCSA) Executive Director Jack Moles asked how many students at Valparaiso Elementary School had Kendra Carlson as their teacher during a presentation, every single hand went up.
That didn’t surprise the kindergarten teacher.
After 32 years of teaching in Valparaiso, Carlson is sure that several more people would raise their hands too if the rest of the village and district alumni were in the gymnasium as well.
“There could be a lot more people,” Carlson said.
What did surprise her was the award she received during this presentation. Carlson was presented the NRCSA Outstanding Elementary Teacher award for the 2019-2020 school year by Moles on March 3.
Carlson was nominated by Valparaiso Elementary School Principal Shelly Dostal. Dostal said that there are a lot of deserving teachers, but Carlson’s abilities as a teacher is what is appreciated the most.
“Kendra just shows a lot of initiative,” Dostal said. “And you know, she gets the most out of her kids. She’s not afraid to try and take risks and make things happen. We appreciate that.”
Raymond Central Board of Education President Dr. Harriet Gould, who helped to hire Carlson, also wrote a letter of recommendation highlighting Carlson’s dedication to the district and various accomplishments she has achieved since she was first hired in 1989.
“Kendra’s strong instructional skills and her passion for early childhood education ranked her at the top of the candidate pool,” Gould wrote. “We knew this rookie would quickly become a master teacher and advance to be one of Raymond Central’s shining stars.”
Carlson started as a part-time kindergarten teacher at Valparaiso Elementary School and was eventually promoted to full-time kindergarten teacher in 1990. In her early years, Carlson conducted home visits with families, scheduled parent meetings, mentored fellow teachers, worked on a masters degree and introduced a new format for all-day kindergarten.
Because enrollment numbers vary, Gould said that Carlson was always very flexible and willing to move around to other classrooms for help. Carlson said she spent about five years as a second grade teacher.
“Most elementary teachers want to stay ‘planted’ in their room but Kendra clearly understood the big picture and volunteered to be assigned where needed; to a principal, this teacher is truly a gem!” Gould said.
Carlson said flexibility is an important trait to have as a teacher especially when a worldwide pandemic shuts down school forcing all classes to be online. However, when she looks back one year ago to the 2019-2020 school year, it was just something that happened.
“The one thing you learn as a teacher is you just have to be flexible and you just go with the flow, you just roll with the punches,” Carlson said.
Thankfully, Carlson and the other kindergarten teacher at Ceresco Elementary School had the help of Carlson’s student teacher when it came to technology and online learning. This is not the first time Carlson has taken on student teachers from local colleges.
According to Gould’s letter, she has always “willingly accepted and became a successful instructional coach and mentor.”
Carlson said the number one thing any teacher needs to understand and what she tries to impart to her student teachers is the importance of building relationships with students, parents and the community the school is located in.
Carlson started building those many relationships she’s developed over the years through parent meetings and in-home visits with families. It also helps that many of the students she had when she first started, now have children of their own who she has taught. These connections have helped to make teaching a lot easier because of the high levels of trust between her, the parents and, most importantly, the students.
“Once you have built those relationships and we feel like we know each other and it’s safe, then the learning happens,” Carlson said.
Her emphasis on relationships is exactly why so many students raised their hands during the presentation and why so many Valparaiso Elementary alumni would too. Raymond Central School District Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel described the moment as awesome and was well earned.
“I mean to think about how many students she has served both current and past,” Joel said. “It was a well-deserved honor.”