Valparaiso library hires new director

“She’s already implementing a summer reading program and she’s doing some rearranging in the building that needs to be done drastically,” Trutna said. “She’s just ready to go and we love it.”

Priefert also describes herself as someone who can’t stay still.

“I’m the type of person that doesn’t want to sit and wait,” Priefert said.

The summer reading program is scheduled to start on June 24 and run until July 29. The program will occur on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those interested in participating in the summer reading program can find registrations in the library entryway or inside the library. Registrations can either be given to Priefert or placed in the drop box in front of the library.

Priefert has been working to purge older books from the library. These books are available for the public to take home with them for free or for a free will donation.

Priefer has also expanded hours starting on June 21. On Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays the library will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Saturdays, the library will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.