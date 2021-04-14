Valparaiso library audit finds arguable purchases

According to Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas, the Nebraska State Patrol investigation is still active. The village submitted a response to the APA’s findings, thanking the auditor for their thorough audit and expressing the general disappointment in the fraudulent purchases this being the second time in 13 years the library has experienced this misuse of funds.

“It is extremely disappointing the fraudulent purchases identified by your audit,” the response said. “We as a village are experiencing this type of financial abuse for the second time in 13 years. Once we have a new library board in place, we will address all outlined issues expressed in the audit. We also would like to have restitution and other expenses associated with this fraud perpetrated by Lori Springer repaid to the village.”