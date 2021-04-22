Valparaiso librarian arrested following NSP Investigation

VALPARAISO – Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Valparaiso woman following an investigation related to purchases at the Valparaiso library.

The investigation began in February, when the case was referred to NSP by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Investigators developed information that Lori Springer, 47, who served as library director for the Village of Valparaiso’s public library, had purchased personal items for her family using the library’s Amazon account.

On Thursday, April 22, investigators served search warrants as part of this investigation and located the items, which included electronics and textbooks. Springer was arrested for theft by unlawful taking, unlawful acts – depriving or obtaining property or services, and official misconduct. She was lodged in Saunders County Jail.