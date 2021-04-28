Valparaiso librarian arrested following investigation

VALPARAISO – Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Valparaiso woman following an investigation related to purchases at the Valparaiso library.
The investigation began in February, when the case was referred to NSP by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Investigators developed information that Lori Springer, 47, who served as library director for the Village of Valparaiso’s public library, had purchased over $1,800 in personal items for her family using the library’s Amazon account.
On Thursday, April 22, investigators served search warrants as part of this investigation and located the items, which included electronics and textbooks. Springer was arrested for theft by unlawful taking, unlawful acts – depriving or obtaining property or services, and official misconduct. She was lodged in Saunders County Jail.
Springer was immediately released after paying 10%, or $1,000, of her $10,000 bail. As of Monday, Springer will have her day in court on April 29 at 9 a.m.
Her arrest comes after an audit done by the Nebraska State Auditor of Public Accounts. The investigation looked into purchases between the end of 2018 and July 13, 2020. The audit was released on April 9 and found $1,894.34 in suspicious purchases where Springer allegedly used library funds for her own personal benefit.
The Valparaiso Public Library closed on Jan. 27 for the audit but it is known that Springer spent unsupervised time at the library prior to the auditors visit on Feb. 9.
Some of the questionable purchases include college textbooks, Hydro Flasks and cookbooks. The auditor also estimates that Springer purchased over $1,000 worth of printer ink but the library only has two printers, and over $400 in air fresheners. She also purchased various cleaning supplies including a Swiffer wet floor cleaner despite the library being carpeted. A Dell laptop is missing from the library as well.
Many of these items were found in a storage closet at the library, but were not in the library’s book system.
Springer is a member of the Raymond Central Public School Board of Education but did not attend meetings on April 14 or March 10. As of Monday, Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel said the district has no comment about Springer.