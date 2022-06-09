Valparaiso juniors remain perfect to start the year

VALPARAISO- Last week on May 23, Valparaiso was able to open up its 2022 campaign with a convincing victory over North Bend. The Tigers struck for the first two runs of the contest but stormed back to win the game by a final of 13-2.

The junior’s biggest inning came in the top of the first when they were able to score five runs.

North Bend put two runners on with hit by pitches that helped load the bases for Valparaiso. A single to center by Kyle Peterson knocked in two runs and then Trent Moudry crossed home on a wild pitch to give the juniors a 3-2 edge.

Later in the inning, a run was walked in and Tyler Tran hit into a groundout at first scoring Owen Kreikemeier from third base.

During the second inning, Kyle Peterson singled on a ground ball to third base driving in the sixth run of the game for Valparaiso. A double by Blaine Orta to center and a single by Owen Kreikemeier to right field made it an 8-2 contest.

The scoring for the juniors didn’t stop in the second inning with another two runs plated in the third and then three runs in the fourth as the ten run rule came into effect.

Coming through with two hits and three RBIs was Peterson. Moudry and Orta both had two hits and two runs driven in and Tran, Michael Bristol, and Owen Kreikemeier each had one RBI.

Jacob Schutz pitched 4.1 innings with no runs given up and five strikeouts. In relief, Owen Kreikemeier pitched 0.2 innings and gave up no runs.

Valparaiso played Lincoln Christian at home on June 7. The next day they traveled to play Louisville/Weeping Water.