Valparaiso juniors dominate Pioneers and Chieftains on the road

FORT CALHOUN- The Valparaiso juniors got back to their dominant ways on the season with a pair of convincing victories over Fort Calhoun 16-3 on June 14 and Yutan 17-3 on June 16.

In the victory over Fort Calhoun, Valparaiso recorded two big offensive innings in a 10 run rule in five innings.

One of those key offensive innings came in the first for Valparaiso where they scored seven runs. The inning started with Jacob Schultz and Adam Furasek singling and then Kyle Peterson was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

With one out, Ben Kliment singled to center driving in one and Colby DenHartog put Valparaiso up 2-0 with a hit that the Pioneers made an error on scoring Peterson. A single from Owen Kreikemeier on a hit to left field and a hit by a pitch from Fort Calhoun stretched the lead for Valparaiso out to four.

Following that play, Tyler Tran flew out to center scoring one and then Schultz singled to left driving in two and putting Valparaiso in front 7-0.

After such a solid start, Valparaiso was held scoreless in the second and third innings. That was until the fourth inning, where again the juniors bats couldn’t be silenced with nine runs.

The first two runs of the inning were driven in by singles from Kliment and Kreikemeier. A double from Schultz plated two more and put Valparaiso out to a 12-3 advantage.

A single from Furasek to right field, a hit by a pitch from Fort Calhoun, and a single to right field from DenHartog netted three more runs and increased Valparaiso’s edge out to 13.

Powering the Valparaiso offense in the victory over Fort Calhoun was Schultz with three hits and five RBIs. Kliment and DenHartog both produced three RBIs and Tran, Bristol, Kreikemeier, and Furasek all had one run batted in.

Pitching five innings with two strikeouts and no earned run given up was Kliment.

The dominant performances for Valparaiso rolled over into their next game two days later in Yutan. This time around the juniors were able to tack on 17 runs as they knocked off the Chieftains by 14.

Getting the scoring going with a single in the bottom of the first was Peterson. Blaine Orta followed in his footsteps with a single on a line drive to center scoring Keiser and making it a 2-0 contest.

Seven more runs were tacked on in the bottom of the second. Singles from Schultz, Peterson, Kliment, and DenHartog drove in six of the runs and the other crossed the plate on a sac fly to center from Blaine Orta.

Leading 9-2 in the bottom of the third, DenHartog kept his solid offensive game going with a single to right field scoring two. The next batter Kreikemeier placed a ball in center bringing in two more runs and pushing Valparaiso’s lead up to 13-2.

In the fourth and final at-bat for Valparaiso in the game, they were able to get Cole Miller and Furasek on base on a pair of hits. Back-to-back singles from Orta and Peterson scored two runs for the juniors and then a sac fly from Kliment and a single from DenHartog plated the final two.

Finishing with three hits and four RBIs were Peterson and Kreikemeier. Orta and DenHartog both had three hits and three runs batted in.

Pitching three innings as the starter with two earned runs given up and three strikeouts was Kreikemeier and Furasek pitched two innings in relief, gave up one earned run, and had two strikeouts.

To finish the week off, Valparaiso had a pair of games they won on June 18 and 19. They would beat Brester Construction Junior Legion 8-1 on Saturday and Palmyra 23-1 on June 19.

Against Brester, the biggest inning for them came in the fifth where they broke the game wide open with six runs.

With two runners on and one out in the inning, Schultz came up with a single to the shortstop that scored DenHartog and tied the game. Later in the inning, Tran and Schultz both came home on wild pitches making it 3-1 Valparaiso.

Brester would walk in the next run and then DenHartog doubled to center driving in two more runs and increasing Valparaiso’s edge up to 6-1.

The game was capped off with the juniors plating one run in both the top of the sixth and seventh.

DenHartog came up with two hits and three RBIs to lead Valparaiso and both Kreikemeier and Schultz had one run batted in. On the mound, Peterson picked up the win by pitching five innings with one earned run given up and two strikeouts and DenHartog went two innings with no runs given up and three strikeouts.

Thanks to four hit days by Bristol and Kliment, the juniors were able to clobber Palmyra 23-1 on the road on Sunday.

On top of the four hits, Bristol had six RBIs and Kliment drove in five runs. Coming up with two RBIs was Schultz, Orta and Miller and Kreikemeier and Tran both knocked in one run.

Orta pitched three innings as the starter with no runs given up and eight strikeouts. In relief, Tran pitched one inning with two strikeouts and Furasek went one inning with one earned run surrendered and one strikeout.

This week Valparaiso has already played Fort Calhoun at home. They play at Yutan at 5:30 p.m. on June 24 and then are at North Bend at 5:30 p.m. on June 26.