Valparaiso board member recalled after unofficial count

“He (Blazek) has abused his position for personal benefit by having village employees grade, seed and water property personally owned by him,” Fletcher wrote. “He has discussed village business on social media and spread false information. He has harassed and bullied village employees and others. Two village clerks have resigned in the two years since his election.”

After Blazek was served in March, he needed to submit a defense statement which read:

“This recall by Linda Fletcher has no merit,” Blazek wrote. “The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska State Auditor’s office are currently investigating potential criminal activity that I, Mike Blazek identified at the Valparaiso Library. Library Director Lori Springer is the daughter of Linda Fletcher. The library remains closed by the village board as a result of inappropriate expenditures being confirmed.”

The library has since opened after it’s closure at the end of January pending an audit by the state. Springer, who had been librarian since 2016, was found to allegedly use library dollars to make over $1,500 in personal purchases via Amazon.com, according to investigations by the state auditor and the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).