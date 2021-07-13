Valparaiso board member recalled after unofficial count

WAHOO — Saunders County Election Commissioner Patti Lindgren and her staff began opening and counting the mail-in ballots at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning for the special election looking to recall Valparaiso Village Board of Trustee Member Mike Blazek.
Shortly after the deadline to submit at 5 p.m., she had the answer Blazek, his family members and village residents were patiently awaiting for.
Lindgren informed the Wahoo Newspaper after speaking with Blazek, Village Clerk Cheryl Rieck and Linda Fletcher, who filed the recall, that in an unofficial count, Blazek would be recalled.
The county received a 61% voter turnout in the mail-in election with 175 ballots voting for Blazek’s removal from office, 86 voting against to keep Blazek in office and one ballot with no vote on it, according to the unofficial count.
Blazek said he was disappointed with the turnout because felt he has done good things in his over two years on the village board.
“It speaks more about the citizens of Valparaiso than it says about me,” Blazek said.
The recall petition was filed in February of this year by Fletcher who said Blazek was abusing “his position for personal benefit,” in her statement on the petition.
“He (Blazek) has abused his position for personal benefit by having village employees grade, seed and water property personally owned by him,” Fletcher wrote. “He has discussed village business on social media and spread false information. He has harassed and bullied village employees and others. Two village clerks have resigned in the two years since his election.”
After Blazek was served in March, he needed to submit a defense statement which read:
“This recall by Linda Fletcher has no merit,” Blazek wrote. “The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska State Auditor’s office are currently investigating potential criminal activity that I, Mike Blazek identified at the Valparaiso Library. Library Director Lori Springer is the daughter of Linda Fletcher. The library remains closed by the village board as a result of inappropriate expenditures being confirmed.”
The library has since opened after it’s closure at the end of January pending an audit by the state. Springer, who had been librarian since 2016, was found to allegedly use library dollars to make over $1,500 in personal purchases via Amazon.com, according to investigations by the state auditor and the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).
Springer was arrested at the end of April after a search warrant was executed by NSP in her home in Valparaiso and will have her first court appearance on July 15. Her employment at the library has since been terminated and she has resigned from her spot on the Raymond Central Public Schools Board of Education.
After Springer’s mother was able to secure 128 valid signatures of registered voters on the petition, the village board set the special election date for July 13 at the May 11 meeting.
Since the election date was set, Blazek has sent a letter out to village residents with his side of the story and has been hoping the truth would outlast the lies in this election.
Lindgren said the election would be certified sometime this week. Final results can be found in the July 22 edition of The Waverly News and Wahoo Newspaper. For now, Blazek is moving on.
“I’ll be fine,” Blazek said.