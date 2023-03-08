LINCOLN – In a battle of the No. 8 seed against the No. 1 seed at the C-1 Girls State Basketball Tournament, the Yutan girls basketball team pushed the three-time defending state champs North Bend to the limit in a 48-43 loss on March 1 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. A rough 17-3 start, ultimately did in the Chieftains, who outscored the Tigers 40-31 in the final three quarters.

“It took us about a quarter to settle in,” Yutan Head Coach Clay Carlton said. “Once we did get settled in, the fight was unbelievable. We played really good basketball and its basketball I expect out of our girls and the girls expect out of themselves. I am just so proud of how we kept battling. The last three quarters of the game is more of what we are than the first quarter.”

Trailing 17-0 in the early going, freshman Mylee Tichota finally got Yutan on the board to end the first with a trey that made it a 14-point contest.

Yutan used that triple to fuel them into the second where they got a layup by Haley Kube, two free throws from Alyssa Husing and a jumper off the glass by Maura Tichota which made it 21-9. The next time down the court, a three from Laycee Josoff got Yutan within nine at 21-12.

To end the half, Maura Tichota got a rebound and layup and Haley Kube knocked down a trey to make it 28-17.

In the third quarter, Josoff put her team on her back as she powered the Chieftains back into the game. The senior knocked down two free throws and converted a layup to pull Yutan within seven. She then ended the quarter with a three, to keep it a seven point contest at 35-28.

To open up the final frame, Josoff launched up another three and was fouled by the Tigers Kaitlyn Emmanuel. After calmly knocking down three free throws it was a four-point game.

The closest the Chieftains got to coming back and tying the contest was at 35-33 after a layup by Kube off a North Bend turnover with 5:14 left.

Ultimately, when the Tigers needed it the most they got four points from their star down low Kaitlyn Emmanuel, who finished with a game-high 20 points. They also knocked crucial free throws that secured a five-point win against upset-minded Yutan.

To close out her high school basketball career, Josoff led Yutan with 13 points and Maura Tichota was also in double figures with 12. Kube ended up with nine points, Mylee Tichota put up seven and Husing finished with two.

This year, the Chieftains had three seniors in Josoff, Husing and Kennedy Andrews, who all played significant minutes and led not only with their physical skills but with their actions. Their efforts and contributions have Yutan as an up-and-coming team looking to the future.

“All three of them, I am going to miss them,” Carlton said. “If I could, I would coach them forever. They are great kids and they are fun to be around. I love them a ton and they are going to do a lot of great things in the future with the skills they’ve gotten from basketball.”

The Chieftains wrap up the 2022-2023 campaign with a record of 22-5.