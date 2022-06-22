Val seniors sneak out victory in weather shortened games

In a pair of games affected by the weather, the Valparaiso seniors earned a 4-3 win over Fort Calhoun on June 14 and then battled to a 2-2 tie against Yutan on June 16.

Against Fort Calhoun, it was the Pioneers who led the hitting category eight to six but ended up on the losing end of the scoreboard by two runs. Valparaiso also trailed the entire contest up to the fifth inning when they scratched across four runs.

Heading into that inning, Valparaiso was in a 3-0 hole to Fort Calhoun.

The Pioneers helped start the comeback by hitting the first two batters of the inning. That was followed up by a single from Conner Kreikemeier to right field.

With the bases juiced, Travis Nelson hit a grounder to third base where an error was made. This allowed the speedy Jacob Schultz to cross home and make it 3-1 in favor of Fort Calhoun.

Two batters later, Josh Masek singled to center driving in two and then Collin Bouc grounded out to second base scoring Travis Nelson and giving Valparaiso a one run lead.

In what turned out to be the last at-bat for Fort Calhoun in the bottom of the fifth, Valparaiso turned a double play to end the inning.

Valparaiso would get Trevin Brecka on with a walk to start the sixth and then the game went into a delay because of weather during Potter’s at-bat. When the rain didn’t quit the game was called giving the seniors the win.

Coming up with one hit and two RBIs was Masek and Bouc and Nelson both had one hit and one run batted in. Pitching all five innings with three earned runs given up and four strikeouts was Bouc.

The same thing would happen two days later when Valparaiso took on Yutan. After only an inning and a half, the game was called because of rain and hail that swept the region.

Valparaiso scored both their runs in the tie game in the bottom of the first trailing 2-0.

Conner Kreikemeier and Travis Nelson were both walked to give the seniors two baserunners. A single from DenHartog and Bouc scored both the runs.

Both DenHartog and Bouc had one hit and one RBI in the contest. Masek went 1.1 innings on the mound, gave up two earned runs, and recorded three strikeouts.

The next day, Valparaiso was able to get back in the win column with a 5-2 come from behind victory over EMN.

Heading into the later parts of the game against EMN, the seniors found themselves trailing 2-1. It wasn’t until the bottom of the sixth they were able to score four runs that ended up helping them pull out the win.

The inning started with DenHartog singling to centerfield. A walk and then a hit by pitch loaded the bases for Valparaiso with one out.

The next batter Alex Pierce hit into a fielder’s choice that drove in two runs. Back-to-back singles from Schultz and Connor Kreikmeier scored two more runs and put Valparaiso up by four.

Pierce was able to help the seniors hold on to the victory with a groundout and two pop outs to end the contest.

Coming up with two hits and two RBIs was Schultz. Potter, Pierce, and Conner Kriekmeier all drove in one run. Starting the game was Travis Nelson who pitched four innings, gave up one earned run, and had three strikeouts and Pierce went three innings, gave up no earned runs, and recorded two strikeouts.

On June 19, Valparaiso wrapped up the week with a win over Palmyra on the road. The seniors led from start to finish in an 8-6 victory.

Valparaiso’s biggest inning was the first where they knocked in three runs.

Reaching on a single and then a hit by pitch were Conner Kreikemeier and Nelson. DenHartog would hit them both in with a single on a line drive to left field and then Bouc knocked him in with a single to right field.

After that fast start, Valparaiso would score one run in the second through the sixth inning. The seventh inning was the only inning that the seniors failed to score.

DenHartog and Bouc both had three RBIs and multiple hits in the victory. Picking up two hits with one run batted in were Conner Kreikemeier and Masek.

Pitching three innings, with no runs given up, and four strikeouts was Bouc. Potter gave up two earned runs and Rylan Stover pitched four innings, gave up one earned run, and had five strikeouts.

Valparaiso played Fort Calhoun at home on June 22. They play at Yutan at 8 p.m. on June 24 and at North Bend at 6:30 p.m. on June 26.