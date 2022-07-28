Val Seniors keep state hopes alive with close victory

YORK- The top seeded Valparaiso seniors were able to fend off elimination against Twin River with a 3-1 victory at the B4 Area Tournament at Levitt Field in York on July 24. The seniors weren’t as fortunate in their opening round game, as they fell to the fifth seed York 5-3 on July 23.

In the win against Twin River, Valparaiso was able to score in three out of their six at-bats in the game.

The first run of the contest came in the top of the third with Colby DenHartog doubling to center scoring Kyle Peterson who was walked with two outs. In the next inning, Blain Orta singled to right field driving in Trevin Brecka which made it 2-0.

Valparaiso scored their final run of the contest in the bottom of the sixth. Collin Bouc got the scoring opportunity going with a double to left and then was driven in on a double to right field by Josh Masek.

The Titans got one run in the top of the seventh with a groundout to third, but that was as close as they would get.

Finishing with two hits and one RBI was DenHartog. Both Masek and Orta came up with one hit apiece and had one run batted in.

Masek pitched 6.1 innings as the starter with one earned run given up and seven strikeouts. In relief, DenHartog went 0.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

The prior day, Valparaiso was in another two run game but ended up losing by two. It was a tie game going into the seventh when York put up two runs to pull out the victory.

Early on in the contest, the seniors found themselves trailing 1-0. They were able to make the deficit up with two runs in the bottom of the third.

The inning started with Conner Kreikemeier getting walked and then Travis Nelson reached based on a hit back to the pitcher. A single from DenHartog to center knocked in both baserunners and gave Valparaiso their first lead of the contest.

The seniors added to their lead and put up their final run of the game in the bottom of the fourth. It started with Peterson singling to center and then he came around to score on a single to shortstop by Kreikemeier.

With a two run deficit, the host team York was able to mount a big comeback. They got one run in both the fifth and sixth innings and then two in the seventh to pull out the victory.

Leading Valparaiso with two hits and one RBI was DenHartog and Kreikemeier came up with one hit and had one run batted in.

Starting the game was Bouc who pitched 3.2 innings, gave up one earned run, and had one strikeout. Going 2.1 innings, giving up one earned run, and one strikeout was Rylan Stover and Travis Nelson went one inning, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

Valparaiso took on Central City at 5 p.m. on July 25 in another elimination game. Depending on if York wins or not, the seniors could move onto the finals with a win. If York were to lose, they would have to beat Aurora as well on July 26.