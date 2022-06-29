Val seniors earn another close victory over Fort Calhoun

VALPARAISO- For the second week in a row, the Valparaiso and Fort Calhoun senior legion teams played a close contest that ended up going down to the wire. It was once again Valparaiso who earned a one run victory, this time by a score of 2-1 on June 22 at home.

After a scoreless first inning of action, it was Valparaiso who struck first in the game in the bottom of the second. With one out, Collin Bouc would double to right field and then was driven in two batters later by a single from Trevin Brecka.

That lead for the seniors only lasted until the top of the fourth, when four straight walks tied the game up.

Luckily Valparaiso was able to shake off the rough start to the inning with a strikeout and then a pair of fielder’s choices to get out of the inning.

Fort Calhoun also had pitching issues when it got to the bottom of the fifth. They would hit a batter and then walk the next one to give Valparaiso two baserunners.

The seniors would take advantage of it when Travis Nelson stole home. During that same play, Colby DenHartog was caught in a pickle and tagged out.

With Valparaiso holding on to a 2-1 edge, the game ended up going down to the wire.

Fort Calhoun would end up getting a single to center with a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh with two outs. Nelson would field the ball perfectly and make a strong throw home to get the runner out and secure the win.

Finishing with one hit and one RBI was Brecka. Josh Masek pitched three innings, gave up one earned run, and had two strikeouts and DenHartog pitched four innings and recorded five strikeouts.

The seniors got their second victory of the week when they took on North Bend on June 26. It only took five innings for Valparaiso to pick up a 10-2 win.

Starting the contest with singles with one out in the first was Nelson and DenHartog. The third single of the contest by Masek drove in Nelson and made it a 1-0 game.

A hit to the shortstop by Brecka gave Valparaiso their second score and then the third run of the inning was walked in by North Bend.

An error on a hit to third helped Rylan Stover score to start the third. A pair of singles from Nelson and Conner Kreikemeier made it 7-0 for Valparaiso.

Scoring the final two runs of the inning for the seniors was DenHartog on a sac fly and then Masek on a single to center.

Leading 9-2 in the fifth, Nelson and DenHartog both singled to give Valparaiso their tenth run of the game and put the eight run rule into effect.

Conner Kreikemeier, Mike Potter, DenHartog, and Masek all had two RBIs, while Brecka and Nelson had one run batted in. Earning the win and pitching 2.2 innings, with two earned runs given up, and seven strikeouts was Masek and Alex Pierce went 2.1 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had two strikeouts.

Valparaiso only suffered one loss during the week when they played at Yutan on June 24. A three run fifth inning by the Chieftains was the difference in a 5-2 defeat.

The seniors scored their only two runs of the contest in the top of the third. Peterson represented the first run by stealing home on a wild pitch and DenHartog singled to the shortstop knocking in Potter.

Finishing with two hits and one RBI in the loss was DenHartog. Pitching all six innings for Valparaiso was Bouc who gave up three earned runs and had seven strikeouts.

This week the seniors took on Utica/Beaver Crossing on June 28. They play at home against Louisville/Weeping Water on June 30 at 8 p.m. and are at Lincoln Christian on July 2 at 3:30 p.m.