Val Seniors dominate Utica/Beaver Crossing on road

UTICA – The Valparaiso Senior Legion team earned a convincing 12-1 victory over Utica/Beaver Crossing on the road on June 28. The win was followed up with a victory against Louisville/Weeping Water 10-2 on June 30.

In the win over U/BV, Valparaiso didn’t take long to get on the board with a run in the top of the first inning.

Conner Kreikemeier started the game off with an infield single. He would come around and score on a single to the shortstop by Colby DenHartog.

Valparaiso added on to that one-run lead in the second, with their best inning of the game where they scored eight times.

It started with Rylan Stover, Trevin Brecka and Alex Pierce singling to load the bases. They would all cross home when Travis Nelson tripled to center making it a 4-0 lead.

Three more runs scored when Josh Masek doubled to right field and Collin Bouc singled to left. The final run of the inning was driven in on an error by U/BV’s pitcher increasing Valparaiso’s edge out to 9-0.

In the top of the fourth, another error by U/BV from the pitcher position allowed Bouc to score with one out. An Pierce ground out and then a double to center by Kreikemeier knocked in the final two runs for the seniors in the win.

Coming up with two hits and three RBIs in the win was Nelson, while Masek had two hits and two runs batted in. Finishing with one RBI was Conner Kreikemeier, DenHartog, Bouc and Pierce.

Pitching four innings, giving up no earned runs, and striking out one batter was Nelson and Brecka came on for one inning, gave up one earned run and had two strikeouts.

Despite only getting eight hits against Louisville/Weeping Water, Valparaiso was able to score 10 runs in an eight-run win.

With one out, Louisville/Weeping Water would walk Nelson. The next batter, DenHartog, was able to knock him in with a single to center making it 1-0.

With the score tied a 1-1 in the bottom of the third, the Seniors had their biggest inning of the game where they scored five runs.

Bouc drove in the first run of the inning with a single to the shortstop and then a hit batsman with the bases loaded made it 3-1 Valparaiso. A walk scored the fourth run for the Seniors and then Nelson knocked in the final two with a single to the second baseman that extended Valparaiso’s lead to five runs.

Despite having a comfortable 6-1 lead, the Seniors didn’t stop there with two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, which got Valparaiso to the eight-run rule.

Peterson and Brecka hit in the two runs in the fourth with a pair of ground outs and a Masek single to right field and a ground out by DenHartog drove in two in the fifth.

Leading the Seniors with one hit and two RBIs were DenHartog and Nelson. Mike Potter, Brecka, Peterson, Bouc, Masek and Kreikemeier each had one run driven in.

Pitching all five innings in the win was Bouc, who gave up one earned run and had seven strikeouts.

Valparaiso played at Elmwood/Murdock/Nehawka and Malcolm on July 5 and 6. Results from those contests can be found in the July 14 edition.