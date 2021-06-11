Val man arrested for road rage incident

LINCOLN – A 37-year-old Valparaiso man was arrested May 18 night after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver along U.S. 34 near Fallbrook in northwest Lincoln.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said that at about 7:15 p.m. deputies went out on a 38-year-old man’s report of a road rage incident where the driver pointed a gun at him.

The suspect was last seen heading north on U.S. 34.

Wagner said deputies spotted the vehicle near Raymond and arrested Justin Ericson on suspicion of terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine and driving under suspension.

He said they found a small amount of methamphetamine on him.

Ericson is a convicted felon and can’t legally possess a firearm. Wagner said deputies found the receiver part of a handgun and a loaded 16-round magazine. He said they didn’t find the top of the firearm.