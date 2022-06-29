Val juniors power past Pioneers with offensive outbreak

FORT CALHOUN- The Valparaiso juniors continued the offensive overhaul they have had over the last few games when they took on Fort Calhoun, Yutan, and North Bend. They were able to pile up 13 hits in a 12-7 victory over the Pioneers on June 22, beat the Chieftains for the second time this season 12-3 on June 24, and knocked off North Bend 9-1 on June 26.

Against Fort Calhoun, the first runs for Valparaiso came in the bottom of the first trailing 1-0.

Tyler Tran and Adam Furasek led things off with singles in the infield that put two on for the juniors with no outs. A sacrifice fly by Trent Moudry to left field and then a single from Ben Kliment pushed both runs across and gave Valparaiso a 2-1 lead.

After falling into a 5-2 hole in the top of the second, the juniors answered back with another two runs in the bottom of the second.

With two outs, Furasek reached base on a walk and then Moudry and Blaine Orta singled to load the bags up. Two runs scored when Kliment put a ball in play that landed in left field driving in two and trimming the deficit to 5-4.

Valparaiso kept tacking on runs in the third when they were able to put one across on a sac fly to left field from Mike Bristol that scored Colby DenHartog.

With a 7-5 deficit in the fourth, the juniors were able to come through with five runs to give themselves a lead that would stick.

A triple from Moudry knocked in the first run of the inning and then the game was tied on a double from Blaine Orta. Following in Orta’s footsteps was Kliment who double to center knocking in the third run and putting Valparaiso up 8-7.

Two more runs came across the plate on a single from Kreikemeier and then he scored when Bristol hit into a fielder’s choice pushing the junior’s edge out to 10-7.

A walk of Moudry to start the bottom of the fifth ended up coming back to haunt Fort Calhoun when the pitcher balked later in the inning when he was on third. Orta would score the final run of the game on a wild pitch that got by the catcher with two outs.

Amassing four RBIs and three hits in the victory was Kliment and Moudry had two hits and two runs batted in. Coming up with one RBI apiece was Bristol, Kreikemeier, and Orta.

Pitching 3.1 innings with three earned runs given up and five strikeouts was Kreikemeier and Kliment went 2.2 innings in relief, gave up no earned runs, and set down five batters.

In the victory over Yutan, Valparaiso used a six run fourth inning to pick up a convincing nine run win.

Leading 5-2, the juniors were able to get two baserunners on with singles from Kreikemeier and Bristol. The first run of the inning for Valparaiso came in on an error at shortstop and then a single by Orta to center drove in Cole Miller and Furasek pushing the lead out to six runs.

The final three runs of the inning came in on a double by DenHartog and gave Valparaiso a commanding 11-2 edge.

In the final inning and a half of action, both teams were able to put up one more run.

Orta had two hits in the contest and knocked in three RBIs and Denhartog came up with one hit and drove in three runs. Finishing with two RBIs was Moudry, while Tyler Tran and Peterson both had one run batted in.

Picking up the win on the mound was Orta pitching four innings, giving up three earned runs, and striking out six batters. In relief, Moudry pitched one inning and gave up no runs.

The junior’s final win of the week was another gem thrown on the mound, this time by Peterson. He gave up no earned runs and struck out seven batters in a 9-1 victory against North Bend.

The scoring for Valparaiso started early in the contest, with two runs in the first inning.

With one out, Furasek was walked and then Moudry doubled to center scoring him. Later in the inning, Orta singled on a line drive to center knocking in Moudry.

With a 2-0 lead, the juniors continued to add on with two in the third, three in the sixth, and then two more runs in the seventh.

Moudry had the big bat in the victory with three hits and three RBIs in the win. Driving in two runs were Orta and Furasek and DenHartog had one RBI.

Valparaiso started this week off with a road game at Beaver Crossing on June 28. They take on Louisville at home on June 30 at 5:30 p.m. and play at Lincoln Christian at 1 p.m. on July 2.