Val Juniors pile up hits in road victory

UTICA – The Valparaiso Juniors were able to put on a hitting clinic when they took on Utica/Beaver Crossing on the road on June 28. They piled on 22 hits in the 19-2 victory and then defeated Louisville/Weeping Water 17-5 on June 30.

The first run of the contest against U/BV came in the top of the third. With two outs, Kyle Peterson scored on an error at third base.

In the top of the fifth, Tyler Tran and Mike Bristol came up with singles to start the inning. Back-to-back doubles from Jacob Schultz and Adam Furasek drove in three runs and made it a 4-0 game.

Two more runs came in before the end of the fifth with a sac fly from Kyle Peterson and a single from Owen Kreikemeier.

With a 6-0 lead already, Valparaiso exploded for 13 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Three straight singles from Cole Miller, Furasek and Peterson loaded the bases. Two more singles from Blaine Orta and Kreikemeier scored three runs and made it a 9-0 game.

Similar to the start of the inning, Ben Kliment, Colby DenHartog and Tran all singled to end the sixth, which put three more runs across and stretched the advantage to 19 runs.

U/BV eventually got on the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to make up the deficit in a 17 run loss.

Finishing with two hits and three RBIs in the victory was Kriekemeier, while Orta, Kliment and Bristol all had two runs batted in. Driving in one RBI apiece were Tran, DenHartog and Peterson.

On the mound, Kreikemeier went 4.1 innings, gave up no earned runs and struck out three batters on his way to earning the victory. In relief, Furasek pitched 1.2 innings, gave up two earned runs and had one strikeout.

The scoring tirade that Valparaiso has put on over the past few weeks didn’t stop when they plated 17 runs in a 12-run victory over Louisville/Weeping Water on Thursday.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the Juniors went to work scoring seven runs to grab a six-run advantage.

After a walk started the inning, back-to-back singles from Furasek and Trent Moudry to right and center field gave Valparaiso two runs. A walk, a fielder’s choice by Bristol on a bunt, a sac fly from Tran to left field and a single by Schultz to left field pushed the Juniors’ edge out to 6-1.

What turned out to be a spectacular first inning for Valparaiso was followed up by an even better second inning where they amassed another nine runs.

Orta got things going in the inning with a double to center field. He would end up scoring on an error by the catcher and then DenHartog doubled to right field driving in Kliment and pushing the Juniors’ lead to 9-3.

The next batter was Bristol, who knocked in his second run of the game with a single right field and gave Valparaiso their 10th run.

After reaching base on a walk Tran ended up scoring on a wild pitch and then Schultz scored on an infield single from Moudry. The final four runs of the inning were driven in by a single from Orta to right field and DenHartog singled to left field to make it 16-3 in favor of the Juniors.

In what turned out to be Valparaiso’s last at-bat of the contest, Moudry reached base on a single to third base. He would end up coming around to score on a dropped third strike by the catcher during Orta’s at-bat.

Powering the Juniors with multiple hits and three RBIs were Moudry and DenHartog, while Bristol had one hit and two runs batted in. Tran, Orta, Furasek and Schultz all had one run batted in a piece.

Pitching three innings, giving up two earned runs and one strikeout was Schultz, while Furasek pitched one inning, gave up one earned run and had one strikeout.

Valparaiso played at Nehawka EMN on July 5. They will be vying for a spot at the Class B State Tournament at the Class B Area 3 Tournament at Mount Michael in Elkhorn from July 8 to 12.