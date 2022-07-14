Val juniors end year on three game losing skid

ELKHORN- In pair of tightly contested games in the B3 Area Tournament at Mount Michael, the Valparaiso juniors found themselves on the losing side and ended their season at 13-6. Their first loss was to Mount Michael 4-2 on July 9 and then 14-10 to Waterloo-Valley on July 10.

In the opening round of the tournament, Valparaiso was matched up with the winner of Arlington and Mount Michael from the day before. The Knights used a three run top of the seventh to pull out the win.

Trailing 1-0 to Mount Michael, the juniors finally got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. The first one was knocked in with a double from Blaine Orta to right field scoring Kyle Peterson and Tyler Tran stole home, later on, to put Valparaiso up 2-1.

The score remained the same until the top of the seventh. It was at this time that the Knights struck for four straight hits to take the lead.

Wewel started the inning off with a single and then back-to-back doubles gave Mount Michael a 3-2 edge. One more run scored on a single to center put the Knights ahead by two.

Leading Valparaiso with three hits and one RBI was Orta. Going 6.1 innings as the starter with three earned runs surrendered and eight strikeouts was Colby DenHartog and Owen Kreikemeier pitched 0.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

In an elimination game for the juniors against W-V, they once again found themselves with a lead heading into the later part of the game, but couldn’t hold on to get the victory in a four run loss.

Trailing 1-0, Valparaiso was able to tie the game up in the bottom of the second. With one out DenHartog doubled to left field and then he would end up scoring on a groundout by Owen Kreikemeier in the infield.

For the first time in the game, the juniors were able to take the lead with three runs in the third and fourth innings. DenHartog plated two with his single center in the third and Adam Furasek got home on a sacrifice bunt from Ben Kliment in the fourth to make it 4-1 in favor of Valparaiso.

Later in the game with a 5-2 lead, W-V exploded for six runs to go up by three. The juniors got back within one at 8-7 in the bottom half of the inning with singles from Cole Miller and DenHartog that scored one run apiece.

Unfortunately, the bats continued to role for W-V in the seventh with another six runs that put the game out of reach for good.

Coming up with four hits and five RBIs in the loss was DenHartog and Kliment had two hits and two runs batted in. Both Miller and Kreikemeier were able to get one hit and drove in one run apiece.

Pitching four innings as the starter with one earned run given up and three strikeouts was Orta. Kliment pitched 1.1 innings, gave up four earned runs, and had three strikeouts, Moudry went 0.2 innings, gave up two earned runs, and had one strikeout, Kreikemeier didn’t record an out and gave up two earned runs, and Peterson pitched one inning, gave up two earned runs, and had one strikeout.

In their final game of the regular season, Valparaiso traveled to play Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka on July 5. A five run inning by the home squad helped them down the juniors by a final of 10-9.

Valparaiso first got on the board in the contest trailing 5-0 in the top of the second. Peterson singled to start the inning and then would score when Kreikemeier singled to center.

Trailing 6-1 in the third, Peterson singled to center, Orta doubled to right field, and Kliment singled to center cutting EMN’s lead to one at 6-5.

In their last at-bat of the contest and down by five, the juniors battled hard to make a comeback but fell short by one run. The four runs scored in the innings were driven in with singles from Peterson and Orta and then a triple by DenHartog.

Peterson was a perfect three for three at the plate with three runs batted in and Orta had three hits and two RBIs. Coming up with one run batted in apiece and at least one hit was Kliment, DenHartog, and Kreikemeier.

Starting the game and going 1.1 innings, with five earned runs given up, and one strikeout was Mike Bristol and Peterson pitched 3.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had four strikeouts.