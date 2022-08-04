Val ends year with two losses at Class B State Tournament

BROKEN BOW- Despite putting up a valiant effort, the Valparaiso Seniors concluded their season at the American Legion Class B State Tournament at Paul Brown Field in Broken Bow on July 30 and 31. They dropped a close 8-6 contest to Ogallala in the first round on Saturday and then fell to Columbus Lakeview 9-1 in an elimination game on Sunday.

Against the Indians on Saturday, Valparaiso put up two runs in the first inning. With one out, Conner Kreikemeier hit into a fielder’s choice at second scoring Kyle Peterson and then Travis Nelson touched home on a walk issued by Ogallala.

That lead for the seniors was pushed out to 4-0 with two more runs in the third. A double from Trevin Brecka to right field scored Collin Bouc and then Brecka came home on a single from Josh Masek to center.

In both the fourth and sixth innings, Valparaiso was able to score one run. Singling to center and driving in Orta was Bouc in the fourth and then Alex Pierce came home on a wild pitch in the sixth to make it 6-1.

That advantage that the seniors had, wouldn’t last as they gave up seven runs in the top of the seventh and found themselves trailing the Indians 8-6. With two outs, Ogallala put up three hits, was issued five walks, and had a runner reach base on an error which led to the comeback.

Valparaiso was able to get Orta on with a hit to the shortstop and then Travis Nelson was hit by a pitch with two outs. The opportunity was cut short when a strikeout ended the game in the next at-bat.

Picking up one hit and two RBIs was Masek, while Brecka, Kreikemeier, and Bouc all had one run batted in and at least one hit.

Pitching 6.1 innings as the starter with one earned run allowed and four strikeouts was DenHartog. In relief, Masek went 0.1 innings and gave up six earned runs and Rylan Stover went 0.1 innings, gave up one earned run, and had four strikeouts.

After a tough loss to Ogallala, Valparaiso moved on to play Lakeview in an elimination game. The seniors were only able to scratch across one run in the second in an eight run loss in six innings.

Driving in the only run of the game for Valparaiso was Stover on a sac fly to second base. This gave the speedy Pierce enough time to score from third and put the seniors ahead 1-0.

One run in the fourth and four runs in both the fourth and the sixth helped the Vikings pull off the comeback victory.

Pitching 5.2 innings for the seniors in the loss was Bouc. He gave up five earned runs and had one strikeout.

Valparaiso finishes the 2022 season with a 16-7 record overall and as the Class B Area 4 Tournament Champions.