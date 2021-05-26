Val Days to kick off summer of celebrations

In previous years, the Knights of Columbus have hosted the wine and beer tastings in a large tent located across from Harry’s Tavern. Homes said this year they were hoping to have enough money raised to build a large gazebo in the park in time for Val Days, but that was unable to happen. Because of that, there will be no tent at this year’s celebration.

Community members can enjoy breakfast at the Valparaiso Fire Hall from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., lunch at the Lunch Stand sponsored by the Val Days Committee and of course a barbeque dinner across from the Senior Center at 7:30 p.m., all on June 5.

Bright and early on June 6, Val Days attendees can start their jam-packed day with breakfast at Val Tavern from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. featuring an optional traditional Czech jaternice breakfast. Trapshooting at Ohnoutka’s Golf Course will begin at 9 a.m. The craft and vendor fair will also be at 9 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. with the St. Vitus Altar Society’s bake sale starting at 12 p.m.

The annual horseshoes tournament hosted by Coulters Creations will start at 9:30 a.m. followed by chainsaw carvings by Papa Bear at 10 a.m. Homes said some of Papa Bear’s creations will be up for sale and will be part of the silent auction.