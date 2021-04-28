UPS driver celebrates 55th birthday with Waverly residents

WAVERLY – Kurt Meyer is known for going above and beyond his line of duty.

The United Postal Service (UPS) driver works 60-hour weeks and estimates he delivers a package to at least one home on every block in Waverly five days a week.

But Meyer doesn’t just deliver, he makes an impact. Armed with treats, he is every Waverly dog’s best friend. When he delivers to schools, students wave and say “Hi” to him. He’s even gotten a slice of pizza after delivering to a family during dinner time.

Meyer takes delivering a package to a whole other level by leaving a note with his phone number on it if the person is not home at the time of the delivery. That way, Meyer can come back when the person is home.

“I treat people how they want to be treated,” Meyer said. “I treat them good, they’re going to treat you good back.”

He’s been described as having a “cup is three-fourths full” kind of attitude. Community members even refer to Meyer as the “Brown Santa.”

Meyer’s work and impression on the community has not gone unseen by the customers he has delivered to for 14 years.