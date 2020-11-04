Unofficial results show three new members on Yutan school board

YUTAN – The unofficial election results show three challengers in the lead in race for three seats on the Yutan Board of Education.

The projected top three vote-getters were Daniel Egr, Eric Wilke and Adam Wacker. Incumbent Jaime Long was in fourth place, followed by Todd Tasich and Charles Lorenz.

As of 2 a.m., Nov. 4, vote totals were Egr 637, Wilke 521, Wacker 496, Long 453, Tasich 421 and Lorenz 353.

These results remain unofficial until local election officials certify the results at a later date.