Unofficial results show three new members on Yutan school board
  • Updated
YUTAN – The unofficial election results show three challengers in the lead in race for three seats on the Yutan Board of Education.

The projected top three vote-getters were Daniel Egr, Eric Wilke and Adam Wacker. Incumbent Jaime Long was in fourth place, followed by Todd Tasich and Charles Lorenz.

As of 2 a.m., Nov. 4, vote totals were Egr 637, Wilke 521, Wacker 496, Long 453, Tasich 421 and Lorenz 353.

These results remain unofficial until local election officials certify the results at a later date.

