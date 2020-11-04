Two newcomers on Ceresco village board

CERESCO – Two newcomers join one incumbent on the Village Board of Trustees in Ceresco, according to unofficial election results.

As of 1 a.m., Nov. 4, Justin Eggelston had received 230 votes, putting him at the top in the hotly-contested race. Eggelston was followed by incumbent Toni Rupe with 200 votes and challenger Shawn Ruble with 166.

There were seven candidates on the ballot for the three seats on the village board. The other candidates were Larry Wendt, who received 152 votes, Larry Prososki with 142 votes, Kelsey White with 140 votes and Ray Polak with 103 votes.

These results remain unofficial until local election officials certify the results, which will be at a later date.