BEATRICE — The Waverly Boys Golf Team competed in one of their toughest meets of the year when they traveled to the Beatrice Invite at the Beatrice Country Club on April 24. In a competition field consisting of top tier Class B opponents, the Viking came in sixth place with a team score of 360.

“Beatrice is a challenging course and the early morning chill and temperatures were a challenge,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Cobelens said. “The players are slowly gaining an understanding of how important practice is and working on their short game.”

Earning ninth place with an 82 was Grey Klucas and his brother Royce Klucas snuck into the top 15 in 15th place by carding an 84.

Nine strokes back of Royce with a 93 was Ethan Rosenthal and William Foster shot a 101. Rounding out the team score for Waverly was Tyler Erlandson with a 104.

Capturing the Class B team title at Beatrice was Norris with a 309. That was 17 strokes better than the second place team York.

Later in the week, Waverly traveled to the Crete Invite on April 28 at College Heights Country Club. The Vikings came in fifth place overall with a team score of 363.

Taking 11th place for Waverly with an 18 hole score of 86 was Grey Klucas. Also medaling in 12th place with an 86 was Josh Wall.

Nine strokes back of Wall and coming in third for the Vikings was Jonah Tucker with a 95.

The final two golfers for the Vikings at Crete were Erlandson and Mason Heather. Carding a 96 was Erlandson and Heather ended up just under 100 with a 99.

Waverly played in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament at River Wilds Golf Club in Blair on May 2. They will be hosting a dual with Gretna at Crooked Creek Golf Course at 2:00 p.m. on May 4.