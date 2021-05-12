Two-car accident claims lives of Yutan residents

YUTAN – The community of Yutan is reeling after a collision claimed the lives of two residents on Saturday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified one of the deceased as Charles Miller, 58, of Yutan. The other fatality was Landen Montanio, 19, also of Yutan, who was identified through a social media post from the high school he attended in Wahoo.

Both died at the scene after a head-on collision at 280th Street and West Center Road/Highway 92 at about 4 p.m., just on the east side of the Platte River bridge. The sheriff’s office said witnesses reported that Miller was driving a minivan eastbound and was trying to pass on the two-lane highway when he collided with a westbound pickup.

The pickup caught fire, according to Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson. Two passengers from the pickup were taken to Creighton University Medical Center. They are Samuel Maly, 20, and Dylan Fittro, 18, both of Weston.

Miller was a 1980 graduate of Yutan High School. His parents are Jeris Miller and the late John Miller.

Montanio graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo in 2020 and was attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha. His parents are Elizabeth Pavlik and Michael Montanio.

Officials from Bishop Neumann offered a rosary and prayer service along with support from the school’s crisis team for students on Monday.