Twelve Vikings move on to district final

WAVERLY – The Waverly Viking wrestling team had a successful showing at home on Feb. 5 while hosting the Class B-1 sub-district tournament.
The Vikings finished third as a team with 172.5 points and advanced 12 wrestlers to the Feb. 13 district tournament in Schuyler.
Three Vikings left the meet on Friday with sub-district gold medals including 170-pound senior Evan Canoyer. Canoyer improved to 35-1 with two more wins and took one step closer to being able to defend his gold medal at the state meet in two weeks. He pinned both of his opponents in the first period.
Junior Wyatt Fanning also finished first at the meet after scoring two contested wins at 195. His record stands at 28-6 on the season.
Viking 285-pound junior Trevor Brown improved to 26-1 on the year with three first period pinfalls at the sub-district tournament.
Garrison Brehm, 106-pound freshman, finished runner-up at the meet after posting a record of 1-1. Brehm will take a record of 19-13 into the district tournament.
Fellow freshman Garrett Rine (26-11) also finished second at the meet after posting a record of 1-1 while competing at 126.
Junior Austin Meyers also finished runner-up at the meet after posting a record of 1-1 while competing at 152 pounds. Meyers will take a record of 22-15 into the district tournament.
Nate Leininger, 220-pound sophomore, added a runner-up finish at the sub-district meet after falling to Blake Davis of Hastings in the match for first place. The loss dropped his record to 24-8 on the season.
Waverly 120-pound freshman Drew Moser finished third and improved to 28-8 on the season after a 3-1 finish in the sub-district meet.
Freshman Brayden Kouma finished third at the district meet after finishing with a 1-1 record while competing at 145 pounds.
Sophomore Charlie Johnson (132), sophomore Kemper Reed (138) and junior Eddie Johnson (160) all advanced to the district tournament with fourth-place finishes.