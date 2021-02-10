Twelve Vikings move on to district final

WAVERLY – The Waverly Viking wrestling team had a successful showing at home on Feb. 5 while hosting the Class B-1 sub-district tournament.

The Vikings finished third as a team with 172.5 points and advanced 12 wrestlers to the Feb. 13 district tournament in Schuyler.

Three Vikings left the meet on Friday with sub-district gold medals including 170-pound senior Evan Canoyer. Canoyer improved to 35-1 with two more wins and took one step closer to being able to defend his gold medal at the state meet in two weeks. He pinned both of his opponents in the first period.

Junior Wyatt Fanning also finished first at the meet after scoring two contested wins at 195. His record stands at 28-6 on the season.

Viking 285-pound junior Trevor Brown improved to 26-1 on the year with three first period pinfalls at the sub-district tournament.

Garrison Brehm, 106-pound freshman, finished runner-up at the meet after posting a record of 1-1. Brehm will take a record of 19-13 into the district tournament.