Tvrdy one of 21 to earn Farmers Cooperative scholarship for $1,000
DORCHESTER – Farmers Cooperative is pleased to announce 21 area high school seniors have been selected to receive the Farmers Cooperative scholarship. Each student will receive $1,000 to be used at a post-secondary institution for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Among the seniors is Scott Tvrdy, the son of Mark and Wendy Tvrdy, a senior at Raymond Central High School. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The Farmers Cooperative scholarship committee reviewed applications and selected recipients based on academic excellence, college and career goals, as well as the student’s involvement in their school and community. We thank everyone for their interest in our scholarship and wish all graduating seniors the best of luck in their future endeavors.

