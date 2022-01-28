Turnovers power Raiders to victory over Jets

MEAD- Turnovers played a crucial role for the Class D-1 No. 2 Mead boys basketball team as they knocked off Sterling on the road 60-37 on Jan. 18. In fact, they turned the Jets over 19 times while only having seven of their own.
“Turnover margin was a key factor,” Mead Head Coach PJ Quinn said. “We forced 19 turnovers while only committing seven. That, plus offensive rebounding, gave us a sizeable advantage in terms of offensive opportunities.”
During the first quarter, the Raiders were only leading 10-9 when Frankie Hebenstreit hit a three extending the lead to four points. Sterling ended up getting one more basket to end the quarter, making it 13-11 Mead.
Three-pointers continued to play a huge factor for the Raiders in the second quarter as they outscored the Jets 18-6. Midway through the quarter Tyler Pickworth nailed a three and then later on Luke Carritt made one as well.
Heading into halftime, Mead had a comfortable edge up 31-17.
For most of the third, Sterling was the more dominant team on the offensive side of the ball. That changed when Luke Carritt made a three pushing the Raiders lead back up to 41-28.
With one quarter remaining, Mead was in front 43-30.
Continuing to play a huge role in the offense was Luke Carritt in the fourth. He made two three-pointers in the quarter that helped the Raiders go on a 17-7 run to close the game out.
Scoring 15 points with two assists and two steals was Luke Carritt, while Pickworth had 14 points, three assists, and three steals. Beau LaCroix recorded 13 points and nine rebounds, AJ Carritt had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Hebenstreit finished with seven points, five assists, and four steals.
After a quality game against the Jets, Mead struggled to score the ball against Malcolm in a home contest on Jan. 22. As a result, the Raiders fell to the Clippers 41-38.
Trailing 7-4 in the first, Beau LaCroix was able to tie the game up with a made three-pointer. An 8-0 run by Malcolm to end the quarter, had Mead in a 15-7 hole.
Things didn’t get better for the Raiders, as they combined for only eight points in the second and five in the third. On the other end, the Clippers scored 18 points which increased their lead to 33-20 with one quarter left.
With Mead struggling to score all night, they finally got shots to fall in the fourth. Two three-pointers from Pickworth and another from Hebenstreit cut the deficit below double digits at 37-31.
With less than 20 seconds to go in the game, Pickworth got the ball in the corner and drained another three which made it a one-point game at 39-38. After Malcolm made two free throws, the Raiders had one last chance to tie the game, but couldn’t do it.
Accounting for over half of Mead’s offense in the loss was Pickworth with 22 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Hebenstreit had nine points on four of 12 shooting from the field, LaCroix registered three, and Branden Koranda and Luke Carritt each had two points.
The Raiders played at David City on Jan. 25. They returned home on Jan. 27 to take on Tekamah-Herman at 7:30 p.m.