Turnovers power Raiders to victory over Jets

Continuing to play a huge role in the offense was Luke Carritt in the fourth. He made two three-pointers in the quarter that helped the Raiders go on a 17-7 run to close the game out.

Scoring 15 points with two assists and two steals was Luke Carritt, while Pickworth had 14 points, three assists, and three steals. Beau LaCroix recorded 13 points and nine rebounds, AJ Carritt had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Hebenstreit finished with seven points, five assists, and four steals.

After a quality game against the Jets, Mead struggled to score the ball against Malcolm in a home contest on Jan. 22. As a result, the Raiders fell to the Clippers 41-38.

Trailing 7-4 in the first, Beau LaCroix was able to tie the game up with a made three-pointer. An 8-0 run by Malcolm to end the quarter, had Mead in a 15-7 hole.

Things didn’t get better for the Raiders, as they combined for only eight points in the second and five in the third. On the other end, the Clippers scored 18 points which increased their lead to 33-20 with one quarter left.