Turnovers doom Wildcats at Dorchester

Dorchester- In what was a close game throughout, the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team fell to Dorchester 48-37 on the road on Dec. 21. After trailing most of the game, the Longhorns were able to catch fire in the fourth to win.

"The boys fought hard tonight but came up a bit short in the fourth,” Cedar Bluffs head coach Jeremy Larsen said. “We had some momentum heading into the fourth, but we had too many turnovers to start the fourth, which seemed to lead to mistakes on the defensive end. The key to their run in the fourth was their ability to get into the paint and get to the free-throw line. We on the other hand missed 11 free-throws tonight and weren't able to get good enough looks in the end."

During the first quarter, Hayden Lembke got the Wildcats off to a 6-2 lead with a made three-pointer. A 9-2 run by the Longhorns to end the quarter put Dorchester in front 11-8.

Cedar Bluffs was able to respond to Dorchester’s surge at the end of the first by outscoring them 11-6 in the second. Helping the Wildcats take a 19-17 lead into halftime, was Zephan Kluthe with a three-pointer.

Kluthe kept his impressive second quarter going in the third with two threes. This helped Cedar Bluff take a 31-27 lead heading to the final frame.