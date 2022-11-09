Turnovers doom Bluejays against Cardinals

ASHLAND – The Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood football team saw their season come to an end with a 41-15 loss to fifth-ranked Boone Central in the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 Football Playoffs on Nov. 4 at home. Three turnovers in the contest were too much for the Bluejays to overcome against a quality team like the Cardinals.

“My heart goes out to our team after this tough loss,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “It’s always tough to end a season, but we felt we had an opportunity to keep playing together. Boone Central is a great team and we just made too many mistakes to come back from this time. Hats off to them and we wish them the best of luck next week. One game will never define this team and what they have accomplished this past year. The coaching staff couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Out of the gate, it was A-G who had the quick strike offense with a touchdown on the opening drive.

Reliable senior back Nathan Upton was the Bluejay to find the end zone on a run of 48-yards. After the extra point from Payden Alexander, it was 7-0 in favor of A-G.

The score remained the same until midway through the second quarter when Boone Central scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass that was set up by a pick. Another interception resulted in a second Cardinal score, this time on a four-yard run that put them in front 14-7.

With 36 seconds left in the half, Alex Christo threw his second touchdown of the game on a two-yard pass that gave Boone Central a double-digit edge at 21-7 at the break.

To start the second half, the Cardinals got the ball and continued to build off the momentum they gained at the end of the first half. Boone Central scored from one yard out after an 11-play drive to make it 28-7.

On the kickoff after the touchdown, the ball deflected off a Bluejay player and was recovered by the Cardinals on the A-G 31-yard line. Boone Central turned another turnover into a 4-yard pass for a score that put the Cardinals in front 34-7 going to the final frame.

To start the fourth, the Bluejays were finally able to work the ball downfield on offense, but ended up failing on a fourth down play that gave Boone Central possession on their own 32. Six plays later they scored on a 34-yard run that made it 41-7.

With the game out of hand, A-G went to their backups on the next offensive possession. They scored in four plays on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Derek Tonjes to Aiden Krumwiede.

On the two-point try, Austyn Cote ran into the end zone to give the Bluejays some momentum to end the game.

Throwing for 86 yards and one touchdown on four of five passes in the loss was Tonjes. Dane Jacobsen had seven completions for 45-yards.

Coming up with two catches for 57-yards and one score was Krumwiede. Upton rushed for 73-yards and one touchdown and had two catches for 32-yards.

Pilling up 13 tackles for the Bluejays was Jaxson Hamm and Thomas Spears ended up with 11 tackles. Earning nine tackles was Austyn Cote, Isaac Carson came up with eight, Braxton Buck got seven and Upton had six.

Finishing with one interception was Garett Turner.

A-G finishes the year with a record of 9-2 overall and as District C1-1 champions. This is also the fifth year in a row that the Bluejays have reached the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 Football Playoffs.