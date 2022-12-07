Tree of Angels in Valparaiso keeps memory of loved ones alive

VALPARAISO — Reminders of loved ones lost take on many forms.

They could be embodied in an old favorite coffee mug, passed down and poured into every morning. Or a ballcap, worn so often that you forget it belonged to someone else, until you notice the sweat lines streaked across the bill.

In that way, physical objects take on a greater meaning, and they inspire remembrance of a person whose physical being is gone. But their spirit lives on and feels nearly tangible, almost like they never left.

For the third year in Valparaiso, loved ones who have passed away are being remembered at Christmastime with memorial ornaments, hung in Valparaiso’s downtown park on a “Tree of Angels.”

Up to 75 ornaments have hung from the tree in previous years, said Dawn Twohig, who decorated the Tree of Angels this year. The tree is wrapped with white lights and is topped with a pair of angel’s wings. She hung three ornaments of her own on the tree this year — one each for her grandfather, her uncle and her neighbor.

“It just keeps them present in our lives,” she said.

Their absence is felt during the holidays, when traditions return and their origins are revisited. Every year, Kim Turnwall’s children cozied up with their dad to watch the 1989 Christmas movie “Prancer.” The third reindeer hangs as an ornament in the Tree of Angels this year to honor Turnwall’s husband, who died two years ago.

“Those are the happy things, the happy memories and good stories to remember him by,” Turnwall said.

Twohig said the event planning group Valparaiso Fun Bunch started the new tradition in 2020 as a means of keeping the local holiday cheer alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first two years, the ornaments hung on a pine near 2nd Street.

This year, a new tree, just to the southwest of the new downtown gazebo, was christened the Tree of Angels. Its predecessor hadn’t handled recent wind storms well. But the new tree began to fill with ornaments in the past week.

Two of them come from recent Valparaiso expat Owen Masek, who is honoring his father, Lawrence, with a tractor ornament, and his sister, Susann, with an angel.

“I think the tree is a wonderful idea,” he said, “where residents and surrounding neighbors can show their love for their family and friends who have passed.”

And in a way, the tree becomes uniting, Twohig said.

At a Valparaiso bar and grill, the diners sitting at the next table over could be harboring the pangs of a family member’s passing, while you go on eating your meal like normal. At some point, you’ve likely sat in their place.

“It shows us that we’re not alone,” Twohig said.

She invites people from any community to hang ornaments on the Tree of Angels. She just asks that they retrieve the ornaments after Christmas.

Her reason for hanging the ornaments — which she knows is different for everyone — is to show her kids that it’s okay to reopen wounds to talk about the people they miss.

“We’ve lost some important people to us, so I feel like it’s good to open conversations about them and remember them in a happy way,” she said. “You have to do things to keep them present. You can’t just forget about them. Sometimes, those thoughts and feelings are hard, but it’s okay to have the hard feelings.”

Last Saturday night, during the Christmas in the Valley of Paradise event, Valparaiso’s town square park lit up with Christmas lights when the clock struck 6 p.m., and the Tree of Angels absorbed — and its ornaments reflected — a warm holiday glow. The hanging names of the departed danced in a soft breeze. Not making themselves known, but present. Keeping an eye on their friends and their descendants moving from one downtown door to the next.