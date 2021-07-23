Treasures to be found during Bargains for You on 92 event

WAHOO – The Bargains For You On 92 Association is proud to announce it is hosting the Bargains For You On 92 event for its inaugural year, to be held Aug. 26, 27, and 28.
This event is being sponsored in part by a number of the towns included within the sale route. Bargains For You is organized similar to city-wide garage sales, but includes over 30 towns and is way more than just garage sales. Vendors can also include, but not be limited to, antique dealers, direct sale vendors, re-furbishers, crafters, bake sales, club or organization fundraisers, brick-and-mortar stores, food trucks and junkers.
The idea behind this event is to increase tourism to our area and promote the benefits of small-town living, help stimulate the economy, enjoy friends and meet new people, all while cleaning out our homes of items we no longer need.
Towns included within the sale route are Abie, Agnew, Bee, Bellwood, Benedict, Brainard, Bruno, Ceresco, Colon, David City, Davey, Dwight, Duncan, Garland, Garrison, Gresham, Linwood, Loma, Malcom, Mead, Octavia, Osceola, Prague, Raymond, Rising City, Seward, Shelby, Silver Creek, Staplehurst, Stromsburg, Surprise, Tamora, Thayer, Touhy, Ulysses, Utica, Valparaiso, Waco, Wahoo and Weston.
The event is open everyone, whether or not they live in one of these towns. Those from outside the area can contact the Association at bargainson92@gmail.com for ideas on where to set up their sale if needed.
Vendor registration is $25 and includes two copies of the Shopper’s Guidebook, an official sign for their yard and the association will handle advertising. Registrations are due by July 31, to be included in the Shopper’s Guidebook.
Shoppers can pre-order copies of the Shopper’s Guidebook for $10 by mailing a request and their fee to Bargains For You On 92, 2591 C Rd., Surprise, NE 68667.
Payments for all of the fees listed above are accepted by cash, check, PayPal, or through venmo at S_Steager_BargainsForYouOn92. Credit cards can also be accepted for a minimal processing fee.
To request a copy of the Application and the Terms and Conditions to be a vendor, email bargainson92@gmail.com. Any questions can also be directed to that email address or message on the association’s Facebook page.