Treasures to be found during Bargains for You on 92 event

WAHOO – The Bargains For You On 92 Association is proud to announce it is hosting the Bargains For You On 92 event for its inaugural year, to be held Aug. 26, 27, and 28.

This event is being sponsored in part by a number of the towns included within the sale route. Bargains For You is organized similar to city-wide garage sales, but includes over 30 towns and is way more than just garage sales. Vendors can also include, but not be limited to, antique dealers, direct sale vendors, re-furbishers, crafters, bake sales, club or organization fundraisers, brick-and-mortar stores, food trucks and junkers.

The idea behind this event is to increase tourism to our area and promote the benefits of small-town living, help stimulate the economy, enjoy friends and meet new people, all while cleaning out our homes of items we no longer need.

Towns included within the sale route are Abie, Agnew, Bee, Bellwood, Benedict, Brainard, Bruno, Ceresco, Colon, David City, Davey, Dwight, Duncan, Garland, Garrison, Gresham, Linwood, Loma, Malcom, Mead, Octavia, Osceola, Prague, Raymond, Rising City, Seward, Shelby, Silver Creek, Staplehurst, Stromsburg, Surprise, Tamora, Thayer, Touhy, Ulysses, Utica, Valparaiso, Waco, Wahoo and Weston.