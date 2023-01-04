Traffic study to take place at 143rd and Bailie

WAVERLY — A traffic study is in the works to determine how the City of Waverly should curb a recent uptick in speeding drivers through the residential intersection of 143rd and Bailie streets.

At the Waverly City Council’s Dec. 27 meeting, council members voted to approve a traffic study to be conducted at the intersection in January by engineering firm JEO Consulting. The study costs $4,500.

Three residents in Waverly’s Riley neighborhood spoke before the Waverly City Council at a late-November council meeting, expressing concerns about an increase in traffic through their neighborhood, particularly along Bailie Street. With that traffic has come cars “flying” through the Bailie Street intersections with 143rd Street and 145th Street.

“Several residents have stated that they’ve had to slam on their brakes to avoid accidents, especially at that 143rd Street intersection,” said Samantha Binder, a member of Riley’s homeowners association.

Binder and fellow Riley residents Laura Bates and Dan Habel attributed the new traffic to multiple possible causes. They say the new Waverly Child Development Center, which is located along Bailie Street to the west of the intersection, has brought an influx of cars traveling in and out of the neighborhood during morning drop-off hours and afternoon pick-up times.

The child development center opened in March and has a capacity of about 200 children. Drivers can only access the building through the Riley neighborhood or by taking 140th Street to Bailie Street from the west.

Riley residents say another factor is the traffic issues at the intersection of Canongate and Amberly roads, which tends to back up for several blocks during rush hours. Habel said he thinks drivers are using Bailie Street as a shortcut to get to Waverly Middle School to avoid the lines of cars on Amberly.

Binder said during the summer months, Bailie Street also attracted many ATV and golf cart drivers who wanted to avoid the cars traveling at higher speeds on Amberly Road.

“We don’t want to wait for something bad to happen at one of those intersections,” Binder said.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said prior to 2020, Bailie Street terminated at a dead end at Ash Hollow Creek. But the Riley neighborhood’s sixth addition paved the way for Bailie to become a through street, becoming Bailie Court and connecting with Dovers Street to the west. Dovers then connects with 140th Street and provides direct access to Waverly Middle School.

At the Dec. 27 council meeting, Council Member Abbey Pascoe questioned why it would be necessary for the city to pay for a traffic study when, from her perspective, it is clear that a two-way stop should be installed on Bailie at 143rd Street.

City Attorney Mark Fahleson said receiving a data-supported recommendation from an engineer would save the city from headaches if the council chose a traffic control device that failed or resulted in accidents.

“Whatever the engineer says, then that gives us some protection,” Fahleson said, “and our insurance company, I guarantee you, will be pleased that we’re actually jumping through the appropriate hoops as opposed to making layperson decisions on these issues.”

Council Member Aaron Hummel asked why the issues on Bailie Street hadn’t been foreseen before Riley’s sixth addition was approved by the council. Fisher said the sixth addition’s construction scope included the creation of Dovers Street from 140th Street to Bailie Court, but it did not include construction on the portion of Bailie Street that ended at Ash Hollow Creek.

“That’s why we did do signage and striping at Dovers, but … 143rd and Bailie wasn’t in the path of construction,” Fisher said. “Hindsight being 20/20, we could’ve been like, ‘Wait a minute, what’s going to be impacted?’”

Council Member David Jespersen — participating in his first full council meeting since his swearing in earlier this month — suggested the council should consider if any other nearby intersections should be included in the traffic study. The intersection of Dovers Street and Bailie Court was mentioned, and residents had also presented concerns with the 145th and Bailie streets intersection.

Fisher said she would ask JEO representatives if they thought other intersections should be considered, and, if so, she said those intersections could likely be added to the traffic study scope with a change order. A traffic study date has not been set.