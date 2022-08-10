Traffic study recommends roundabout for Canongate, Amberly intersection

WAVERLY – On school mornings, Lindsay Erickson is on drop-off duty for her three kids, and each has a different destination. One attends Waverly High School, another attends Waverly Middle School and the third attends Waverly Intermediate School.

The family drives south over the Canongate Road viaduct from the north side of town to approach the intersection with Amberly Road, just outside the Waverly High School and Waverly Middle School campuses.

But if the Ericksons don’t leave the house early enough, they often get stuck playing a waiting game.

“If we don’t get there before 8 o'clock, we can easily sit there for seven to 10 minutes,” Erickson said.

Erickson’s situation is not unique, as many parents have similar issues with the Canongate and Amberly intersection on school days. Drivers on Canongate Road are met with stop signs on both sides of Amberly Road, while east-and-westbound traffic is a steady stream that makes crossing difficult.

The City of Waverly has heard the complaints, and in March, the City Council voted to hire traffic infrastructure engineering firm Iteris to launch a study that would observe the intersection’s issues and provide possible traffic control options.

Iteris traffic engineer John Albeck presented the study’s results on Aug. 2 during an open house at the Waverly Community Foundation Building.

Albeck said the study was conducted on normal school days in May that were not impacted by holidays or irregularities that could cause changes in traffic patterns. What they found was severe peak-hour traffic at the intersection that was at its worst between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Nearly 40% of that hour’s traffic came between 8 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.

The intersection’s next-worst time interval was 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., after classes were dismissed for the day.

In the morning, the intersection’s longest delay was just over four minutes, with southbound traffic from Canongate Road dealing with the worst movement. Iteris observed 200 southbound vehicles at the intersection during the peak morning hour.

Using an A-to-F scale grading the intersection’s functionality, the study gave the Canongate and Amberly intersection an ‘F’ during its peak morning hour and a ‘C’ during its afternoon rush. According to the study, an ‘F’ denotes “excessive delay and congestion” and “very long” lines with drivers who are “obviously irritated.”

Albeck presented four possible routes the city could take to address the intersection’s traffic headaches: a four-way stop, a traffic signal, a single-lane roundabout, and a single-lane roundabout with a dedicated right-turn lane for each direction.

Albeck explained that to justify installing a traffic signal, an intersection must meet nine “warrants,” many of which were not applicable to the Canongate and Amberly intersection. The intersection did not meet the warrants dealing with traffic volume, as its heaviest congestion was concentrated to short time intervals in the morning.

The intersection also did not meet the warrant regarding vehicle collisions, as few crashes had been reported at the intersection in recent years.

Albeck noted that traffic signals are expensive to maintain, and if implemented, are 24-hour commitments for drivers – even if it’s late at night and only one car is stopped at the intersection. He said his expertise is in traffic signal timing.

“I love traffic signals,” he said. “But I’m also a fan of everything else when it’s viable. Based on the traffic that’s out there today, we do not justify putting in a traffic control signal.”

The study used the existing traffic volumes to model which options would work best at the intersection, with the four-way stop functioning the worst, though it was still an improvement to a ‘D’ grade during the morning rush.

The two roundabout options received ‘A’ grades, with the single-lane roundabout model showing a nine-second delay for drivers during the peak hour, and the roundabout with right-turn lanes seeing a seven-second delay. The traffic signal, too, received an ‘A’ grade for functionality.

The study also considered future population growth and the higher traffic volumes it would create.

Assuming a 3% growth rate in Waverly over the next 15 years, the study shows that a signalized intersection would continue to work well during the morning peak, but it would still not be justified during the rest of the day. Similarly, the four-way stop was deemed unnecessary because it would “delay eastbound and westbound traffic throughout the rest of the day,” according to the study.

At the future traffic volumes, the roundabout with right-turn lanes received a ‘C’ grade for its future morning-rush functionality. At its worst, traffic would be delayed by 19 seconds. The single-lane roundabout received an ‘E,’ with a 40-second delay.

Albeck said each option would still result in backups that extend into intersections to the west and east on Amberly Road.

“Normally, we like to design for nothing worse than a ‘D,’” Albeck said. “But we can’t always design for an ‘A’; it becomes next to impossible.”

When comparing the options, the study explains that the roundabout with right-turn lanes has the highest benefit versus its cost, though it would have the highest construction cost because of its greater width and right-of-way impediments.

“There’s pluses and minuses to all of these, there really are,” Albeck said. “But given all the factors, (the roundabout with right-turn lanes) is a very viable alternative. A roundabout is very viable and the recommended solution for something like this.”

He acknowledged the concern some citizens may have about roundabouts and the potential uptick of crashes and pedestrian difficulties associated with such traffic systems.

But he said the roundabouts in question at the Canongate and Amberly intersection would have dedicated pedestrian crossings. And he said modern roundabout designs result in fewer crashes because drivers must yield and lower their speed before entering the circle.

“Roundabouts are clearly shown to have better crash mitigations than signals and other alternatives,” Albeck said.

If the city council chooses to install the roundabout with right-turn lanes, Albeck estimated that construction would take place during the summer of 2024 and could be completed in phases to avoid closing Amberly Road.

The council has yet to choose a traffic option for the Canongate and Amberly roads intersection, but City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said a decision will need to come before the city budgets for its next fiscal year.

“The first step is going to be engineering,” Fisher said. “So are we engineering a traffic signal? Or are we engineering a roundabout?”

Albeck said Iteris and engineer Schemmer would welcome further community input, and expects there to be a second open house displaying potential design options.

“I would envision much more in-depth design discussions,” Albeck said. “There will be public input and input from all stakeholders throughout the process.”

For Lindsay Erickson’s part, she was pleased that Iteris’s recommendation was for a roundabout, and she thinks Waverly residents would see a roundabout as an upgrade from the intersection’s current layout.

“I think a roundabout is by far the best (fix),” she said. “If you use them, they’re so easy and they’re so quick. And they’re just like anything else, right? Just try it, and I think you’ll really like it.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.