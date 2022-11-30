Traffic concerns in Waverly's Riley subdivision brought before council

WAVERLY — A residential street in Waverly is seeing a rise in traffic and speeding cars, and nearby homeowners are calling for precautionary measures to be taken before it gets out of hand.

Three residents of the Riley subdivision north of Interstate 80 in Waverly appeared before the Waverly City Council at its Nov. 22 meeting to voice their concerns and those of their neighbors who have watched cars flying through Bailie Street intersections at 143rd and 145th streets.

“Several residents have stated that they’ve had to slam on their brakes to avoid accidents, especially at that 143rd Street intersection,” said Samantha Binder, a member of Riley’s homeowners association.

Both intersections have no road markings, said Laura Bates, another member of Riley’s HOA.

“It would be great if we could get stop signs there for those intersections, because they are getting more and more dangerous,” Bates said.

Bates and Binder both attributed the additional traffic flow to parents dropping children off at the Waverly Child Development Center, which opened on Bailie Street — west of the two intersections — earlier this year.

“With that daycare right at the bottom of the hill, people are going in, flying out,” Bates said.

Dan Habel, a resident in the Riley neighborhood, said if it is assumed that the Waverly Child Development Center has 25 students enrolled, that would equate to 100 more cars coming in and out of the subdivision each day. He also said he thinks drivers are trying to use Bailie Street’s newly completed access to Waverly Middle School to avoid the backups that occur on Amberly Road at peak traffic hours.

“Some kind of traffic control needs to be there, because people are getting more brazen and coming through faster,” Habel said.

He suggested two-way stops on Bailie Street at the 143rd and 145th street intersections, as opposed to four-way and three-way stops that could potentially back up traffic onto Amberly Road.

Binder also said during the summer she saw people driving their golf carts and ATVs in the neighborhood to avoid the cars traveling at higher speeds on Amberly Road. She said she was worried that if no action was taken, a truck or car could strike the lower-speed vehicles passing through.

“We don’t want to wait for something bad to happen at one of those intersections,” Binder said.

Council Member Andrew Cockerill said the council would not make the determination as to what kind of traffic control is placed at the intersections, but City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said earlier this week that she had reached out to a traffic engineer to handle the issue.

“We’re leaving it completely in the hands of an engineer at this point in time, so that way we get the best device there,” Fisher said.

In other city news, the Waverly City Council will welcome its newest member at its Dec. 6 meeting when David Jespersen is sworn in as one of the two representatives of the city’s second ward. Jespersen ran unopposed for the seat in the November general election and will take the place of Cockerill, who chose not to run for reelection.