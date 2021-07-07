Tractor Supply vendor market returns

WAVERLY – Tractor Supply hosted its first Market Day on June 27 after being unable to hold the event for 17 months.
When COVID-19 hit, Tractor Supply Manager Kylea Meador and Assistant Manager Vicki Gilliam said the monthly market they had built up to about 20 vendors between June 2019 and December 2019 would not return for summer 2020.
Meador and Gilliam were given approval to bring back the market at the beginning of June and got right to work planning the market scheduled for June 27. Meador, who has lived in Waverly for 10 years, said that the market went so well they had one vendor totally sell out, and Tractor Supply doubled its sales for the first part of the morning.
“We have a lot of them coming back; we already have six signed up for the next one,” Meador said. “While we talked to vendors they all seemed pretty happy. They all seem to sell a lot of stuff so I’m pretty happy with it.”
Tractor Supply normally holds vendor events in May and August each year, but Meador and Gilliam thought to take it a step further since Waverly does not have any kind of regularly scheduled farmers market. The Waverly Tractor Supply is one of the only stores in Nebraska to host more than just the May and August events.
“A lot of people don’t even know a lot of the local vendors around here make products like handmade goods, baking and all that stuff,” said Gilliam, who grew up in Waverly. “We’ve figured it’s a really good way to showcase people’s talents.”
While the first market since the pandemic only had seven vendors, Meador and Gilliam plan to rebuild the market to where it was prior to COVID-19. While they have been contacting previous vendors about returning, one issue they have run into is that some of the vendors they hosted previously at the market are no longer in business because of the pandemic.
Meador and Gilliam have been sourcing out new people for the market and ensuring that it offers a variety of products. Since they aren’t charging for booth space, Gilliam said it’s a good opportunity for beginners.
“(They can) come and test the waters and see kind of how they feel about it, because we don’t want anybody to feel like they’re not good enough or that maybe they aren’t willing to do the $600 commitment that it takes to be in another market for a whole season,” Gilliam said. “They can come out here and get some experience and feel supported and encouraged.”
For vendors interested in being involved in the event, they can call Tractor Supply at 402-786-3041 and ask for Meador or Gilliam, or email str2213@tractorsupply.com.
The next Market Day will be on July 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by Aug. 29, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24. Dates for November and December have not been finalized.
With it being a year and a couple of months since COVID-19 began to impact life, Gilliam said people can look forward to doing something different.
“People have been isolated for so long, I think it’s just a really nice way of something totally different,” Gilliam said.
Meador said they do the market for the community and to uplift local businesses.
“I think the community really building that awareness of who you’re surrounding yourselves with and who you’re choosing to support,” Meador said. “We’d really like to have it be like the hub of the community.”
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.