Tractor Supply vendor market returns

While the first market since the pandemic only had seven vendors, Meador and Gilliam plan to rebuild the market to where it was prior to COVID-19. While they have been contacting previous vendors about returning, one issue they have run into is that some of the vendors they hosted previously at the market are no longer in business because of the pandemic.

Meador and Gilliam have been sourcing out new people for the market and ensuring that it offers a variety of products. Since they aren’t charging for booth space, Gilliam said it’s a good opportunity for beginners.

“(They can) come and test the waters and see kind of how they feel about it, because we don’t want anybody to feel like they’re not good enough or that maybe they aren’t willing to do the $600 commitment that it takes to be in another market for a whole season,” Gilliam said. “They can come out here and get some experience and feel supported and encouraged.”

For vendors interested in being involved in the event, they can call Tractor Supply at 402-786-3041 and ask for Meador or Gilliam, or email str2213@tractorsupply.com.

The next Market Day will be on July 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by Aug. 29, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24. Dates for November and December have not been finalized.