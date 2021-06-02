Tractor drive to honor Machs

PRAGUE – For years, Larry Mach was the driving force behind the Prague American Legion Tractor Drive each June. He’d map out the course the tractors would take as they slowly wound through the Bohemian Alps on a leisurely late spring drive, the drivers and passengers enjoying the scenery and each other.
His daughter, Wendy Mach, enjoyed helping her father plan the pathway.
“I would always go with him to make the route,” she said.
This year, Wendy had to map the route by herself, without her former traveling companion. Larry Mach and his wife, Margaret “Marty” Mach, were killed in a car accident on Sept. 25 in Wahoo.
Larry organized the first Prague American Legion Tractor Ride in 2013, and one was held every year since, with the exception of last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on the event.
This year’s event will honor Larry and Marty Mach.
“They wanted to make it a memorial drive because of dad,” said Wendy.
Larry’s presence will be felt when the drive starts out in Prague at 12 p.m. Wendy will be driving the McCormick Farmall Tractor, the same one her dad drove in the first year of the tractor ride. It was his grandfather’s tractor, Wendy said.
Weather and the condition of the roads are major factors in choosing the route, Wendy said. As a result, the route changes each year, but it always stops at District 10, a bar near Linwood that was once a schoolhouse. They are known for having great food and service. Wendy loves their popcorn.
“It’s always a destination for a lot of people,” she said.
Although the route has not been made public yet, Wendy gave some clues as to what roads will be included.
“There’s one road between Linwood and District 10 where you can see all the way to Schuyler,” Wendy said. “That’ll definitely be on the route this year. That’s one of my favorites.”
The route is generally about 40 to 50 miles long and takes about six hours to complete, Wendy said. In the past, it was a poker run, but they have changed that part of it to a split-the-pot instead.
“So it’s not as much commitment to hit every spot
but still you have a chance to win,” she added.
The tractor ride is a great way to support local businesses and enjoy the tractors and all-terrain vehicles (ATV) that will be part of the ride. Crowds will gather in some communities to watch them drive by.
“Those guys just love seeing all the tractors,” Wendy said.
Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. at the Prague American Legion Hall. Along with tractors and ATVs, Jeeps are also allowed. The tractors will lead the drive, followed by the other vehicles. There is a fee for drivers and riders.