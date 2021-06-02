Tractor drive to honor Machs

PRAGUE – For years, Larry Mach was the driving force behind the Prague American Legion Tractor Drive each June. He’d map out the course the tractors would take as they slowly wound through the Bohemian Alps on a leisurely late spring drive, the drivers and passengers enjoying the scenery and each other.

His daughter, Wendy Mach, enjoyed helping her father plan the pathway.

“I would always go with him to make the route,” she said.

This year, Wendy had to map the route by herself, without her former traveling companion. Larry Mach and his wife, Margaret “Marty” Mach, were killed in a car accident on Sept. 25 in Wahoo.

Larry organized the first Prague American Legion Tractor Ride in 2013, and one was held every year since, with the exception of last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on the event.

This year’s event will honor Larry and Marty Mach.

“They wanted to make it a memorial drive because of dad,” said Wendy.

Larry’s presence will be felt when the drive starts out in Prague at 12 p.m. Wendy will be driving the McCormick Farmall Tractor, the same one her dad drove in the first year of the tractor ride. It was his grandfather’s tractor, Wendy said.