Trackside donation acts as thank you to community

GWAFF has been able to fundraise about $700,000, and the city received a Nebraska Game and Parks grant for $400,000. Pascoe said GWAFF still intends to meet the fundraising goal of $2 million they set back in 2019.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said the city is currently waiting to begin the bidding process because of the certain procurement rules that come from dealing with federal money such as the grant. Fisher expects the bidding process to begin in August or September.

“On behalf of the city, we just want to say that we appreciate the partnerships between our businesses in our community,” Fisher said. “We’re very thankful for the Trackside donation, just like we’ve been extremely thankful for all of the other donations that have come in.”

Blake said a big factor in dealing with the pandemic was just the unknown.

“You think, well we can get through for a little but you don’t know if it’s going to be six months, you don’t know if it’s going to be a year,” Blake said. “It was mainly just the unknown.”

Despite the unknown and lack of business from Lincoln, the Waverly community stepped up.