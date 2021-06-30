Trackside donation acts as thank you to community

WAVERLY – The pandemic would have been a lot tougher than it was for Trackside Bar and Grill if it wasn’t for the carryout orders the Waverly community consistently made during the last year or so, owner Craig Blake said.
Blake, who grew up in Havelock, said they didn’t know what to expect when COVID-19 began to affect Nebraska last March since the restaurant gets a lot of business from Lincoln.
On June 22, Trackside awarded the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund (GWAFF) and the City of Waverly with a $15,000 donation toward the Waverly Aquatic Center on behalf of Blake’s restaurant and fellow independent restaurants as a thank you to the community for their dependable support since the pandemic began.
“It would have been a lot tougher than it was without the carryout and the to-go stuff and the local people supporting that,” Blake said. “When it first happened, we didn’t know what the hell we were going to do.”
Blake said he and his brothers Darren Blake, Keith Blake and Todd Carliss had originally been approached about a donation prior to the pandemic. However, when COVID-19 began, there was a delay. Nevertheless, GWAFF Fund Advisory Committee President Abbey Pascoe was appreciative.
“Fifteen thousand dollars is a tremendous amount of money,” Pascoe said. “We are so appreciative of that and for them to be able to do that.”
GWAFF has been able to fundraise about $700,000, and the city received a Nebraska Game and Parks grant for $400,000. Pascoe said GWAFF still intends to meet the fundraising goal of $2 million they set back in 2019.
City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said the city is currently waiting to begin the bidding process because of the certain procurement rules that come from dealing with federal money such as the grant. Fisher expects the bidding process to begin in August or September.
“On behalf of the city, we just want to say that we appreciate the partnerships between our businesses in our community,” Fisher said. “We’re very thankful for the Trackside donation, just like we’ve been extremely thankful for all of the other donations that have come in.”
Blake said a big factor in dealing with the pandemic was just the unknown.
“You think, well we can get through for a little but you don’t know if it’s going to be six months, you don’t know if it’s going to be a year,” Blake said. “It was mainly just the unknown.”
Despite the unknown and lack of business from Lincoln, the Waverly community stepped up.
“It was the local people who supported us through COVID,” Blake said.
