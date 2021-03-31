Track teams poised to have big seasons

WAVERLY – Waverly Coach Brian Benson has been coaching at the school for more than two decades.

Losing the 2020 season due to a global pandemic was both difficult and disappointing.

Benson and the Waverly track and field teams returned to the track after nearly two years away from the sport on March 20 when they traveled to Crete to take part in the Class B Indoor Invitational at Doane Invitational.

Both teams were able to leave the meet with team titles with the girls scoring 96 team points and the boys finishing in a tie for first in the team race with Hastings.

“Losing last season was very disappointing. The senior class is hungry to get back on the track and our underclassmen are stepping up as well. We have over 100 kids out so we should be able to develop depth in all events,” Benson said.

Seniors Conrad Schroeder and Whitney Lauenstein and junior Hogan Wingrove all return with state meet experience for the Vikings.

Schroeder is an 800-meter specialist who is also expected to help out in the relay events.