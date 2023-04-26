LINCOLN – The Class B No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls soccer team suffered a couple of setbacks this past week to Waverly in a shootout 2-1 on April 19 and then Class B No. 2 Norris 3-0 on April 22. The pair of losses dropped the Warriors’ record to 6-4.

Against the Vikings on Wednesday at home, each team had one goal in the first half as they went into the break tied at one. Scoring for LL/RC was Jordan Ernstmeyer off an assist from Elsa Meyer.

Both teams failed to score in the second half and the overtime period, which sent the game to a shootout. In the end, it was Waverly who got the best of the Warriors on this day as they went on to win in penalty kicks 4-2.

“Our matches with Waverly are always a battle and the game last week was no different,” LL/RC Head Coach Dave Gosselin said. “The teams match up fairly well as indicated by the score. Aleyna Cuttlers our keeper was on fire. I was proud of our team’s effort over 100 minutes. Shootouts are always to varying degrees unpredictable. The advantage this time went to Waverly. Lessons were learned and we move on.”

In the match, Aleyna Cuttlers played 100 minutes as the goalie. Out of the 13 opponent shots on goal, Cuttlers was able to save 12 of them.

Next up for LL/RC was a road matchup with Norris on Saturday. The Titans used three goals in the first half to pick up the win over the Warriors.

Despite the score, Gosselin was proud of how his team played against Norris. He believes there is a lot they can build off of with this game.

“Although we finished second at Norris, I was extremely pleased with the way the girls played,” Gosselin said. “We were all on the same page. We knew we were going to defend. Norris is very talented and a technically gifted team. Our players made a lot of adjustments on their own relying on instincts and what they have learned over the season. I look forward to the team carrying these lessons into the final weeks of the season. We just need to keep learning and playing hard, controlling what we have control over and who knows what will happen.”

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central closes out the regular season with a home game against Omaha Concordia at 5 p.m. on April 27. Later in the week on April 29, the Warriors will play in the B-4 Subdistrict Tournament against an opponent that is yet to be determined.