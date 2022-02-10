Tough second quarter cost East Butler against McCool Junction

BRAINARD- A tough second quarter of action doomed East Butler in a 68-45 loss to McCool Junction at home on Feb. 1.

The Tigers were outscored 25-8 during the second, and they just never could recover from that. They were also four of 12 from the free-throw line, which didn’t help their case either.

“I thought we did a decent job on the offensive end of the floor,” East Butler Head Coach Greg Jahde said. “Free-throw shooting was bad. Defensively I thought we struggled and we couldn’t stop their inside or transition game. That second quarter was a disaster and it cost us any chance of winning.”

After giving up 19 points in the first quarter and only scoring 13 points, East Butler was trailing 44-21 at halftime.

The Tigers played much better out of the break, specifically on the defensive side of the ball where they gave up only nine points to the Mustangs. On top of that, East Butler scored 14 points, which trimmed their deficit down to 53-35 heading to the fourth.

McCool Junction found their rhythm on the offensive side of the court by scoring 15 points in the final frame. The Tigers also reached double figures in terms of points with 10.

Leading East Butler with 15 points was Ryan Sullivan. Carson Borgman scored 13 points, had four assists, and two steals, while Logan Buresh scored nine points and had six rebounds, Noah Paseka dropped in five points, and Alex Pierce finished with three points.