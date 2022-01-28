Tough second half dooms Cavs against Lutheran

WAHOO- A fast start wasn’t enough to get the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team to the finish line in a 43-32 loss at Class C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran on Jan. 21
Mary Chvatal started the game off for the Cavaliers shooting the lights out of the building with two made threes that put Neumann up 6-3. The tough defense played by the Cavaliers, limited Lutheran to just six points and gave Neumann a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Building off the strong opening quarter, the Cavaliers went on a 5-0 run to start the second that was capped off by a three from Elsa Vederal.
Trailing 15-6, the Warriors weren’t going to back down and were much sharper on both sides of the ball to end the quarter. An 8-0 scoring surge by Lutheran made it only a one-point lead for Neumann at the break at 15-14.
After only scoring 14 points the entire first half, the Warriors exploded for 16 points in the third. This was a pace the Cavaliers couldn’t keep up with and as a result, they trailed 30-25 heading to the fourth.
Lutheran kept the pedal to the medal in the final frame with 13 points. Vederal tried to get Neumann back in the game with a three late, but it ended up being too little too late for a comeback.
Turnovers were the main difference in this contest. The Warriors ended up scoring 18 points off miscues from Neumann while the Cavaliers had just four points.
Caitlin McGuigan just missed out on a double-double with ten points and nine rebounds. Both scoring eight points were the Chvatal and Vederal and finishing with six points and eight rebounds was Jurgensmeier.
Neumann is the seventh seed in the Centennial Conference Tournament this week. They took on David City Aquinas in the first round on Jan. 24.