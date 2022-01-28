Tough second half dooms Cavs against Lutheran

WAHOO- A fast start wasn’t enough to get the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team to the finish line in a 43-32 loss at Class C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran on Jan. 21

Mary Chvatal started the game off for the Cavaliers shooting the lights out of the building with two made threes that put Neumann up 6-3. The tough defense played by the Cavaliers, limited Lutheran to just six points and gave Neumann a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Building off the strong opening quarter, the Cavaliers went on a 5-0 run to start the second that was capped off by a three from Elsa Vederal.

Trailing 15-6, the Warriors weren’t going to back down and were much sharper on both sides of the ball to end the quarter. An 8-0 scoring surge by Lutheran made it only a one-point lead for Neumann at the break at 15-14.

After only scoring 14 points the entire first half, the Warriors exploded for 16 points in the third. This was a pace the Cavaliers couldn’t keep up with and as a result, they trailed 30-25 heading to the fourth.