HOOPER – In a defensive battle, the Raymond Central boys basketball team lost to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder for the second time in less than a week by a final of 30-27 on Jan. 26.

Out of the gate, in the consolation game of the Capitol Conference Tournament, the Mustangs went up 3-0 on a three from Tate Roubal. An 8-0 run by the Raiders to close out the first quarter gave them a five-point lead.

A majority of the offense for Raymond Central on the night came in the second when they scored 19 points.

A 6-0 run to start the quarter was capped off with a fast break layup by Isaak Fredrickson. A pair of three-pointers from Colton Dubas and Rylan Stover put the Mustangs up 17-10.

Another trey by Stover and a layup in transition off a turnover by Fredrickson gave Raymond Central a 22-14 lead at halftime.

Out of the break, the wheels fell off for the Mustangs offensively. They were held to just five points in the third and scoreless in the fourth as LV/SS came from behind to steal the victory from the clutches of defeat.

From the field, Raymond Central shot 24% from three and 17% from three-point range. They also pulled down 33 rebounds with nine steals, eight assists and two blocks.

Fredrickson was the top scorer for the Mustangs with eight points and both Dubas and Roubal had three. Finishing with two points were Wyatt Svoboda, Reid Otto and Dawson Potter and Tavion Johnson scored one.

Raymond Central played at Conestoga on Jan. 31. They return home to take on Nebraska City at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.