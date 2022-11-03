Tough draw hurts Raiders in Subdistrict tourney

HOWELLS – A stacked D2-3 Subdistrict ultimately led to the demise of the Mead volleyball team on Oct. 24 at Howells-Dodge High School. As the third seed in the tournament, the Raiders took on second seed and Class D-2 No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis, who swept them 25-8, 25-8 and 25-14.

“We knew we faced an uphill battle with such a hard Subdistrict and missing our senior libero Lilly Flynn from the lineup,” Mead Head Coach Keshia Havelka said. “HSF hitters proved to be way too much for our defense to handle. Our offense found a few ways to score when we were in system, but we spent most of the match out of system.”

Early on, the Raiders got off to about as good a start as they could have hoped, going up 5-1. Playing a big role in the scoring surge was Janie Munter who had three straight kills.

Eventually, the Flyers got their offense going and rallied off 15 straight points. They also held Mead to just three points the rest of the first set in a 17-point victory.

After the crushing first set loss, St. Francis once again won by 17 points in the second set and then closed the match out with an 11-point win in the third set.

Leading the Raiders with six kills and three digs in the match was Haylie Muhlbach. Munter ended up with five kills, three digs and one block and Taylar Shull had nine assists and four digs.

Mead ends the 2022 season with a record of 9-20 overall. Despite taking a step backward from the success the program has become accustomed to in recent years, there were a lot of young players on the roster this year that got valuable varsity experience for years to come.

“While this season’s win column was obviously not what we had hoped for; there was a lot of growth throughout the season,” Havelka said. “Our seniors learned how to be leaders and gained a lot of confidence in their abilities to do so. The other players gained valuable experience on the varsity court and hopefully will continue to grow their mental game throughout basketball and track. All 12 players worked hard in practice every day to improve their skills and seem to enjoy the process along the way despite the losses that came with that growth. I am very hopeful for what is to come in the years to come.”