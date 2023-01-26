Tough defense powers Chieftains over Bluejays

YUTAN – In a battle of Saunders County foes, it was the Yutan girls basketball team that knocked off Ashland-Greenwood 38-22 on Jan. 17.

With the Chieftains holding a 3-2 lead in the first quarter, Laycee Josoff came up with a steal for Yutan which made it 5-2. To close out the quarter, the Bluejays put up three points compared to two for the Chieftains. Heading to the second Yutan clung to a 7-5 advantage.

The Chieftains built their lead to 13-9 in the late stages of the second when Haley Kube knocked down a three. This increased the edge out to seven points for Yutan heading into halftime.

Things got worse for A-G in the third quarter when they were held to just two points. On the other end, the Chieftains tacked on seven more points to go up 23-13.

In the final frame, the Bluejays tried to make a comeback with a layup in transition by Bree Schefdore and three from the top of the key by Jadah Laughlin. Yutan had other plans as they finished with the most points they scored in any quarter with 15 and won by 16.

Shooting 32% from the field and 10% from three in the contest were the Chieftains. A-G only made 19% of their shots and knocked down 17% from three.

In the rebounding department, Yutan pulled down 33 and the Bluejays finished with 23. Coming up with seven steals was A-G and the Chieftains had six.

Both scoring 11 points in the win for Yutan were Josoff and Maura Tichota. Finishing with four points were Delaney Shield and Alyssa Husing, Mylee Tichota and Haley Kube had three and Jenna Trent put up two.

Three days later, the Chieftains were back on the court against Palmyra. Yutan left nothing in doubt as they knocked off the Panthers 62-34.

Early on, Palmyra did their best to keep pace with the Chieftains and only trailed 15-13. Yutan changed the tide in the second with a 14-6 scoring run.

Heading into halftime, it was the Chieftains who enjoyed a 29-19 lead.

There was no sign of letting up by Yutan in the third with 20 points. This helped them push their advantage out to 49-30.

In the final frame, the Chieftains relied heavily on their defense. They gave up four points to the Panthers and pulled out a 28-point victory.

From the field, Yutan shot 41% and made 79% at the free throw line.

Husing was the top scorer for the Chieftains with 18 points. Putting up 14 points was Mylee Tichota and Josoff finished with 10. Just missing out on double digits was Kube with nine and Maura Tichota ended up with six.

This week Yutan is playing in the Capitol Conference Tournament. They took on Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in the first round of the tournament on Jan. 24.