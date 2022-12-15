Tough defense leads to victory over Jays for Wahoo

ASHLAND – The Class C-1 No. 10 Wahoo girls basketball team moved to 3-0 on the season with a 42-36 victory over Saunders County foe Ashland-Greenwood on the road on Dec. 6. Despite getting outshot 48% to 32% from the field by the Bluejays, the Warriors were able to capitalize on 15 steals to get the win.

Early on in the contest, Wahoo found themselves down 5-2 when Sidney Smart knocked down a three up top. Several possessions later, Sammy Leu scored on a fast break layup to tie the game up once again at 7-7.

A four-point surge by the Warriors to end the quarter moved them in front 11-10 over A-G heading to the second.

With a two-point lead a few minutes into the quarter, Autumn Iverson converted on a fast break layup to make it 16-12.

Overall, the second turned out to be the strongest eight minutes played by Wahoo. They outscored the Bluejays 12-6 and went into halftime in front 23-16.

Right out of the gate in the second half, Ella Lacey hit a three to make it a 10-point game at 26-16. Wahoo dropped in nine more points after that basket and went into the fourth up 35-30.

After putting up seven points compared to A-G’s six in the final frame, the Warriors held on for a six-point victory.

For the game, Wahoo shot 56% at the free throw line, had 24 rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks.

Leading Wahoo was Iversen with 16 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Scoring seven points each were Sammy Leu and Smart. Ava Lausterer had six points, Lacey ended up with four and Sarah Kolterman finished with two points.

On Dec. 9, the Warriors hit the road again to take on Wayne. Wahoo used a 13-2 run in the third quarter to knock off the Blue Devils 49-35.

To open up the scoring Smart hit a three-pointer. The Warriors tacked on six more points after that bucket and found themselves behind 10-9 going to the second.

It didn’t take long for the Warriors to erase that deficit with a three from Leu to make it 12-10. Another three from the sharpshooter before the half gave Wahoo a 23-20 edge.

In the third quarter, Leu and Lacey scored on fast break layups. An Iversen three pushed Wahoo’s advantage out to 32-20.

Despite their best efforts, Wayne never recovered from that surge as the Warriors went on to win by 14 points.

Wahoo had 12 steals in the contest, dished out 13 assists and pulled down 29 rebounds. From three the Warriors shot 23% and were 36% from the field.

Leu did a little bit of everything in the win with 19 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists. Scoring 12 points with six rebounds, two assists and two steals was Smart.

Ending up with nine points and a blocked shot was Kolterman, Iversen dropped in seven points and Lacey scored two points.

This week Wahoo has one game against Nebraska City at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 at home.