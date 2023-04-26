BENNINGTON – The Bishop Neumann boys and girls track teams ran into some of their fiercest competition on the season at the Bennington Invite on April 18. In a field consisting of 12 teams, the Cavaliers came in third in the girls team standings with 72 points and the boys took seventh with 38 points.

Leading the Neumann girls was Kinslee Bosak, who took first place in both hurdle races. She got to the line in a season record time of 46.20 in the 300 meter hurdles and posted a 15.64 in the 100 meter hurdles.

Also medaling in the hurdle events was Kinslee’s sister AJ Bosak. The sophomore ran a personal record time of 50.60 in the 300 hurdles and took fifth in the 100 hurdles by clocking a 17.07.

Claiming three medals in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes was Kerstyn Chapek. Her best finishes were in the 200 and the 400 where she got second by getting to the line in 25.98 and 59.91, respectively. Chapek also earned third in the 100 meter dash by running a 12.62.

In the shot put, Jill Johnson finished in second place with a mark of 36-07 and taking sixth was Kaysha Swartz with a throw of 34-00.50. The places were flipped in the discus with Swartz taking silver with a toss of 124-03 and Johnson coming in sixth by throwing 109-02.

Picking up the final medal in the field for the Cavalier girls was Bridget Whitney in the high jump. She came in fourth place by clearing 4-10.

Running a 4:13.68 and for fourth place in the 4x400 meter relay were Chapek, Adelyn Zwick, AJ Bosak and Kinslee Bosak. Zwick, Jenna Sladky, Grace Ryan and Isabelle Zelazney took sixth in the 4x800 meter relay by posting an 11:00.71.

On the boys side, Neumann was paced by Connor Schutt, who won the triple jump with a personal record effort of 45-03. This helped him set a new school record in the event and is the leading mark for Class C this season.

Schutt also placed second in the high jump by clearing 6-00 and was fifth in the long jump with a leap of 20-08.

Sneaking in to get fifth in the discus was Trent Moudry, who finished with a throw of 49-03. The junior just missed out on a medal in the discus by placing seventh with a mark of 140-00.

On the track, Moudry pumped out a PR time of 53.46 in the 400 meter dash. This was good enough to earn third place overall.

Taking second place in the 300 meter hurdles by clocking a 41.20 was Calvin Sassaman. He also battled to eighth place in the 110 meter hurdles by running a personal record time of 16.04.

Rounding out the scoring for the Cavaliers boys was the 4x400 meter relay team of Kannon Cada, Henry Stuhr, Joseph Haberman and Sassaman, who got sixth and ran a 3:41.03.

According to Neumann Boys Head Coach Tim Rezac, he was proud of how his team fought against some of the toughest competition they will see this season.

“We had some really good performances at this meet,” Rezac said. “We knew it would be difficult to finish among the top teams so we just focused on competing hard at a tough meet on a windy day.”

The Cavaliers competed at the North Bend Invite on April 25. They will also be at the Centennial Conference Invite at 10 a.m. at Pawnee Park in Columbus on April 29.