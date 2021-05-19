Top-ranked Skutt’s scoring surge dooms Warriors in semifinals

OMAHA — Top-ranked Omaha Skutt beat No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 7-1 in the Class B girls state semifinals on Monday.

Skutt will play No. 3 Norris in the championship match at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

About 20 minutes into the match, Skutt took control when it scored three goals in a stretch of 2 minutes, 10 seconds for a 5-1 lead.

Skutt led 6-1 at halftime, and then made it 7-1 just two minutes into the second half.

Cece Behrens and Sydney Well each scored two goals to lead the Skyhawks (19-1).

Behrens, a UNO soccer recruit, leads the state with 39 goals.

The other Skutt goals were scored by Cady Betsworth, Caroline Daub, Addi Burt and Katie Thomas.

In the first round, Omaha Skutt beat Omaha Roncalli by the same 7-1 score.

Skutt has reached the championship match for the sixth straight season, with two titles in that stretch and seven state championships overall.

Lincoln Lutheran scored just eight minutes into the half on a great second-effort goal by Sierra Springer, cutting its deficit to 2-1.