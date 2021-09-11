Toast to Imagination returns for third year at Waverly Community Library

WAVERLY – The Waverly Community Library and its patrons will be toasting to imagination for the third year this fall.

The library will be hosting one of its main fundraisers A Toast to Imagination on Sept. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Deer Springs Winery. Tickets for the event are $30 and include one glass of wine, hors d’oeuvres from Parker’s Smokehouse and music from father-daughter-duo Spok’s Foster Daughter, Library Board Member Kris Bohac said.

If interested in purchasing tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-toast-to-imagination-tickets-163526589431?fbclid=IwAR1lV7ZTFTYTJdxlHYsuZQHowi2g7Ws9dgL4FbKZnLUnwJ9gkVhAHlUMopI.

Proceeds from the event go toward general operating costs including librarian pay, purchasing new books and promoting imagination. The encouragement of imagination is what libraries are all about.

“It’s just the idea that libraries are about books and learning and imagination and where your imagination can take you,” Bohac said.

Reach The Waverly News staff at news@newswaverly.com.