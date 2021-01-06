Timm, Yutan outlast Warriors 63-59 in Yutan

YUTAN – The sixth-ranked Yutan Chieftain boys notched a 63-59 home win over the fourth-ranked Wahoo Warriors on Jan. 2.

The Chieftains controlled the first half and then hung on for their first win over the Warriors in 35 years.

The game was tied at 11 in the first quarter, but the Chieftains used an 8-0 run to pull ahead 19-13 after eight minutes.

Yutan outscored the Warriors 15-11 in the second quarter to lead 34-24 at the half.

“We played a very poor first half. We did not play very hard or very well. We were better in the second half, but spent it trying to dig ourselves out of a big hole,” said Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef.

The Warriors played with more energy in the third quarter and were able to outscore the home team 23-12 in the third quarter. Wahoo took a 47-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

A basket by junior Myles Simon allowed Wahoo to take a narrow lead into the final eight minutes.

Yutan opened the fourth quarter on a 6-1 run took 52-48 lead.

Two baskets from sophomore Owen Hancock allowed Wahoo to forge back in front 54-53.