Timm, Yutan outlast Warriors 63-59 in Yutan

YUTAN – The sixth-ranked Yutan Chieftain boys notched a 63-59 home win over the fourth-ranked Wahoo Warriors on Jan. 2.
The Chieftains controlled the first half and then hung on for their first win over the Warriors in 35 years.
The game was tied at 11 in the first quarter, but the Chieftains used an 8-0 run to pull ahead 19-13 after eight minutes.
Yutan outscored the Warriors 15-11 in the second quarter to lead 34-24 at the half.
“We played a very poor first half. We did not play very hard or very well. We were better in the second half, but spent it trying to dig ourselves out of a big hole,” said Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef.
The Warriors played with more energy in the third quarter and were able to outscore the home team 23-12 in the third quarter. Wahoo took a 47-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
A basket by junior Myles Simon allowed Wahoo to take a narrow lead into the final eight minutes.
Yutan opened the fourth quarter on a 6-1 run took 52-48 lead.
Two baskets from sophomore Owen Hancock allowed Wahoo to forge back in front 54-53.
A 3-pointer by Trevor Kasischke tied the game at 59 with 45 seconds left.
Wahoo came up empty on their final three possessions and the Chieftains converted on 3-of-4 at the line over the final 30 seconds to secure the four-point victory.
Wahoo shot just 43 percent from the field and made only four of their 16 3-point attempts. A 15-for-20 performance from the line kept the Warriors afloat.
The biggest problem for the Warriors was on the glass. Wahoo was outrebounded 37-25 by the smaller Chieftains.
“It was disappointing to see us get out rebounded by 12 by a team with not a lot of size,” Scheef added.
Kasischke scored 23 points for the Warriors, upping his season average to an area best 19.2 points per contest.
Simon finished with 10 points, five rebounds and team-best five assists.
Senior Triston Keeney added four points, five rebounds and six assists.
Yutan senior all-stater Brady Timm led all scorers with 25 points to pair with six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Junior Jake Richmond sank four 3-pointers and added 12 points for Yutan.
Junior Carter Tichota scored nine points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Junior Sam Petersen scored five points, led the team with eight boards and added four assists.